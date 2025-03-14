Dave Mason has canceled three months of concerts after being hospitalized with a “serious infection.”

A message shared via the 78-year-old rocker's official Facebook page (which you can read below) noted that the condition “developed quickly.” “The entire Dave Mason family, band, and crew deeply appreciate your love and prayers during this time,” the post continued. “Tickets for all March, April and May shows will be refunded at the point of purchase. We’re all hoping for a swift recovery!”

Mason’s Let It Flow tour had been slated to start on March 20 in Augusta, Georgia. Additionally, the rocker already had a month-long break scheduled for June. A July 11 performance in Kansas City currently stands as his expected return to the stage, though the situation will depend on his recovery and continued health. He also has a handful of dates with Kansas and 38 Special lined up for the summer.

This isn’t the first time Mason has had to cancel tour plans due to failing health. In September 2024, he abruptly ended his Traffic Jam tour after “doctors detected a serious heart condition during a routine appointment.”

Dave Mason's Impressive Rock Resume

Mason was a founding member of Traffic, but initially departed following the release of their 1967 debut album. He returned less than a year later and contributed to their sophomore release, only to leave the band once more.

In 1970 he joined Delaney & Bonnie, then launched his own successful solo career. His biggest solo hit, “We Just Disagree,” peaked at No. 12 in 1977.

Mason’s career also included a brief stint in Fleetwood Mac in the mid-'90s, following the departure of Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 as a member of Traffic.