Dave Mason Cancels Tour Because of ‘Urgent Heart Condition’

Dave Mason has canceled the remaining dates on his Traffic Jam 2024 tour to take care of an "urgent medical condition."

According to a press release, "doctors detected a serious heart condition during a routine appointment that requires immediate medical attention." The dates affected by the cancellations include Tuesday's appearance in Santa Barbara, California, and run through early November.

Mason's doctors "expect a full and successful recovery," and he plans to get back on the road in 2025. "I’m heartbroken to have to cancel these dates, but it's doctor’s orders," the 78-year-old Mason said. "I’ll be back, and better than ever, in 2025."

The singer, songwriter and guitarist was an original member of Traffic before joining Delaney & Bonnie in 1970 and then launching a solo career, which resulted in a handful of chart singles throughout the decade. His biggest solo hit, "We Just Disagree," reached No. 12 in 1977.

In the mid-'90s, Mason joined Fleetwood Mac after Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks exited the band. He played on one album, 1995's Time, and a tour. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Traffic.

Where Was Dave Mason Playing in 2024?

Mason's memoir, Only You Know & I Know, was published a couple of weeks ago. His current tour, Traffic Jam 2024, had nearly a dozen shows left before the cancellation.

In addition to Tuesday's performance in Santa Barbara, other canceled shows include other California stops - in Montclair, San Diego and Santa Cruz - and two dates in Nevada.

You can see the list of Mason's canceled tour dates below.

9.24.24 Lobero Theatre - Santa Barbara, CA

9.26.24 The Canyon - Montclair, CA

9.27.24 The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA

9.28.24 The Libbey Bowl - Ojai, CA

10.3.24 Humphreys Concerts by the Bay - San Diego, CA

10.4.24 The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA

10.5.24 The Clark Center for the Performing Arts - Arroyo Grande, CA

10.9.24 Rio Theatre - Santa Cruz, CA

10.10.24 The Center for the Arts - Grass Valley, CA

10.12.24 Harrah's Lake Tahoe - Stateline, NV

11.7.24 Book Signing Event at Nashville Social Club - Carson City, NV