Dave Mason Cancels All Tour Dates Following Health Issues

Dave Mason has canceled all of his 2025 tour dates due to his ongoing health issues.

The singer-songwriter had hoped to get back on the road this year after he was forced to postpone dates in September 2024 when an "urgent heart condition" during a routine checkup sent him to a hospital.

Mason — a former member of Traffic and Fleetwood Mac whose solo career yielded the No. 12 hit "We Just Disagree" in 1977 — had planned to make up the canceled 2024 dates this past spring and in the summer. He's now recovering from a "severe infection" contracted in March.

"With deep regret, I must cancel all tour dates for 2025 due to ongoing health issues stemming from the infection I had in March," Mason said in a statement. "I'm incredibly grateful to my team of doctors—this has been challenging territory, to say the least.

"A heartfelt thank you to all the fans, and to my family, band, agents and the venues who've waited patiently and supported me throughout this journey. Your kind messages have lifted my spirits more than words can express. Recovery is a long road. My love for you all runs deep."

When Did Dave Mason Last Play a Concert?

Mason last played a concert a month before the discovery of his heart issue in September 2024.

At that Aug. 18, 2024, show, in Plainfield, Indiana, he performed the Traffic songs "The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys" and "Dear Mr. Fantasy," Blind Faith's "Can't Find My Way Home" and a cover of Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's memoir, Only You Know & I Know, was released just weeks before the 2024 tour cancellations. His most recent album, A Shade of Blues, was released earlier this year.