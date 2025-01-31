Dave Grohl Returns to the Stage for Nirvana Reunion at FireAid

The surviving members of Nirvana reunited at FireAid, rocking through four of the grunge giant’s classic tracks. The unannounced performance marked Dave Grohl’s return to the stage following public acknowledgement in September that he fathered a child out of wedlock.

Four different women took turns handling vocals during the FireAid performance. First up was St. Vincent, a three-time Grammy winner who is up for another four awards this year. The singer – real name Annie Clark – led Grohl, bassist Krist Novoselic and guitarist Pat Smear through an emphatic rendition of “Breed.”

Next up during the FireAid set was singer Kim Gordon. The Sonic Youth frontwoman wasted little time, delivering a vocal onslaught while performing “School.”

The third vocalist of the set was Joan Jett. The punk legend added her signature sound to “Territorial Pissings,” the Nevermind album cut that remains a favorite among Nirvana fans.

While the first three vocals had all notably fronted Nirvana during the band's 2014 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the fourth and final singer of the night was different.

Violet Grohl, Dave’s 18 year-old daughter and an aspiring musician, took the mic for the band's last song. In a night already full of emotion, the sight of Violet leading her father and the rest of the group through a poignant rendition of “All Apologies” carried extra weight. The tune ended with Violet and Dave sharing the song’s famous refrain – notably the only time during the set that the drummer approached a microphone (he did not address the crowd).

Clips from the performance can be found below.