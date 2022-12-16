Dave Grohl joined Billie Eilish onstage during her Thursday night concert at Los Angeles' Kia Forum to perform an acoustic rendition of Foo Fighters' "My Hero." They dedicated the song in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

You can watch video of the performance below.

"You guys, I would like to invite a friend of mine [onstage]," Eilish told the ecstatic crowd. "You knew it was coming! Everybody, please make some noise for Dave Grohl."

The 20-year-old pop star previously paid tribute to Hawkins at this year's Grammys, wearing a shirt emblazoned with a picture of the drummer, who died on March 25 at age 50, as she performed her 2021 single "Happier Than Ever."

"Earlier this year, all of the Foo Fighters and our families gathered together at my house to watch the Grammys, and when Billie came out for her performance in a Taylor Hawkins T-shirt, the room was filled with real tears of love and gratitude," Grohl told the Kia Forum audience. "So from our families, who are here tonight, the Hawkins family and everyone, we'd like to thank you very much for that. So let's sing it for Taylor."

Eilish also reflected on the loss of Hawkins at this year's Academy Awards, two days after he died. "It was incredibly heartbreaking," she told Access Hollywood on the red carpet. "It was right before we went onstage, and we got the news and it really, really tore us all apart. It's horribly, horribly tragic."

The Kia Forum served as the site of the second Hawkins tribute concert in late September, where guests including Joan Jett, James Gang, Them Crooked Vultures, Wolfgang Van Halen, Def Leppard, Queen and others honored the late drummer. A similar gathering took place on Sept. 3 at London's Wembley Stadium.

