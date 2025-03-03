Daryl Hall Says There Will Never Be a Reunion With John Oates

Daryl Hall says there will never be a reunion with his former musical partner John Oates.

Back in November 2023, Hall filed a lawsuit (as well as obtained a temporary restraining order) against Oates, trying to prevent him from selling his share of the Hall & Oates catalog to Primary Wave Music. Hall claimed that such a move would violate the terms of the duo's business agreement.

Now, over.a year after the litigation was made public, Hall is certain he and Oates will not be able mend their differences.

"That ship has gone to the bottom of the ocean," he recently told The Times. "I've had a lot of surprises in my life, disappointments, betrayals, so I'm kind of used to it."

These days, Hall works with various other people. His most recent album, 2024's D, was co-written and co-produced with Dave Stewart, with whom he's worked with on several projects. Hall's relationship with Stewart, he said, is different than the one he had with Oates: "It's more meaningful, a real collaborative relationship — and it's based on maturity."

John Oates Agrees: The Band Is Done

On the other side, Oates also appears to be just fine with Hall & Oates being over. He also has spent recent years collaborating with others, including Vince Gill, Jerry Douglas and more.

"As far as I'm concerned, I've moved on," Oates told Rolling Stone last year. "I feel like I have a new lease on my creative life."