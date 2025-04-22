Daryl Hall Adds Fall Leg to 2025 Tour

Daryl Hall has extended his 2025 tour schedule with a run of performances stretching into November.

The acclaimed singer – best-known as one half of the multi-platinum, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame duo Hall & Oates – began his current trek in March, with an initial leg that took him through parts of the South and Midwest. A handful of U.K. shows are lined up for May, while a previously announced summer run will take him across the East Coast of America. Hall’s newly added dates take him to the West Coast, beginning Oct. 19 in Reno, Nevada and wrap Nov. 4 in Denver. Further stops include shows in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. The full tour schedule can be seen below.

Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze will open for Hall on the West Coast run, as he has for all of the rocker’s 2025 tour.

“I am so excited to be playing with Daryl and his fabulous band this year,” Tilbrook said via press release at the start of the trek. “I look forward to reuniting with them and playing some of my favorite songs, Daryl songs and some other stuff that you’ll love! Come down and don’t break the furniture.”

What Material is Daryl Hall Performing on His Solo Tour?

According to Setlist.fm, Hall has been evenly dividing the songs on his current tour, with roughly half of the material coming from his solo career, and half coming from the Hall & Oates catalog.

Hall released his latest album, D, in 2024 – his first solo LP since 2011's Laughing Down Crying. Former Eurythmics member Dave Stewart co-wrote and co-produced the album.

As for hopes of a reunion with John Oates, Hall has emphatically stated that will never happen. "That ship has gone to the bottom of the ocean,” the singer declared in March.

Daryl Hall and Glenn Tilbrook 2025 Tour

May 17 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo

May 19 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

May 21 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

May 23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

May 25 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

July 11 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

July 13 – Hammondsport, NY @ The Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyard

July 15 – Lowell, MA @ Lowell Memorial Auditorium

July 17 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

July 19 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

July 21 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theatre

July 23 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

July 25 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall

Oct. 19 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

Oct. 22 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

Oct. 24 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Summer Sessions

Oct. 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian

Oct. 28 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

Oct. 30 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino

Nov. 1 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Nov. 4 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre