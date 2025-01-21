Daryl Hall has announced a new tour for 2025. The dates for the spring run are a co-headlining tour with Squeeze's Glenn Tilbrook.

The last time Hall was on the road was in the summer of 2024 when he played dates with Elvis Costello. The tour supported Hall's latest solo album, D, released in June. Squeeze also toured last summer.

Among the concerts Hall and Tilbrook have lined up for 2025 is a performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 19. Squeeze previously toured with Hall & Oates in 2021.

"I've toured with Glenn in the past, and I'm a fan of his songs, and it will be great to work with him again," Hall noted in a press release announcing the tour.

Hall spent part of 2024 in a lawsuit with his former partner John Oates. Hall filed a restraining order in 2023 against Oates to block his former partner from selling his share in their joint venture, claiming it violated the terms of their agreement.

In April, Oates said the duo was finished. He also released a solo album last year; Reunion arrived a month before Hall's record.

Where Is Daryl Hall Playing in 2025?

Hall and Tilbrook's upcoming tour starts on March 22 in Houston. They'll play a handful of shows in the U.S. for about two weeks, including stops in San Antonio and St. Louis.

After an April 5 date in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, the duo will resume their tour on May 17 in Glasgow; they'll perform for a week in the U.K., with a final scheduled date on May 25 in Brighton.

"I am so excited to be playing with Daryl and his fabulous band this year," Tilbrook said. "After having a blast touring with them in 2021, and reigniting the flame in [the web series] Daryl’s House in 2023, I look forward to reuniting with them and playing some of my favorite songs, Daryl songs and some other stuff that you’ll love! Come down and don’t break the furniture."

You can see all their tour dates below.

Daryl Hall and Glenn Tilbrook 2025 Tour

March 22 – Arena Theatre – Houston, TX

March 25 – Majestic Theatre – San Antonio, TX

March 28 – WinStar World Casino – Thackerville, OK

March 30 – Stifel Theatre – St. Louis, MO

April 1 – Warner Theatre – Erie, PA

April 3 – Genesee Theatre – Waukegan, IL

April 5 – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mt. Pleasant, MI

May 17 – SEC Armadillo – Glasgow, UK

May 19 – Royal Albert Hall – London, UK

May 21 – Symphony Hall – Birmingham, UK

May 23 – O2 Apollo – Manchester, UK

May 25 – Brighton Centre – Brighton, UK