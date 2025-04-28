Cyndi Lauper ‘Humbled’ by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

It’s official: Cyndi Lauper is going into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the colorful singer didn’t take long to share her excitement.

"I’m humbled to be in the company of so many of my heroes - Aretha, Tina, Chaka, Joni, Wanda, to name just a few," Lauper wrote on her social media accounts. "Women have made so many important contributions to music and to rock n roll and a win for one of us is a win for all of us. Thank you to the voting members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for this honor. And thank you to my fans for supporting me throughout my career. I could not do any of this without you."

She also took a moment to comment on Bad Company's induction, writing "My first song as a lead singer was a Bad Company song. OMG!!" on their Instagram Rock Hall announcement post.

Lauper has been eligible for the Hall since 2009. This was the second time appearing on the ballot, having previously been nominated in 2023.

“I always felt that rock ’n’ roll could save the world, and as a rocker, you have to be an activist," Lauper explained after she was passed over in 2023. “That will never change with me, whether I get a badge or not," she continued, referring to the Hall. “I don't need a badge. I need to be able to continue the work and help to make a difference... You have to remember to be human and help other humans.”

Lauper has been a passionate activist throughout her career, supporting an array of LGBTQ causes as well as abortion rights.

Is Cyndi Lauper Touring?

Lauper’s Hall of Fame election arrives at a poetic time. The singer is on the road for her farewell tour, playing shows across the country. The trek is scheduled to conclude Aug. 30 with a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Assuming she performs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Lauper will be right back in LA in the fall. The event is scheduled for Nov. 8 and will take place at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.