Cyndi Lauper Celebrates With All-Female Performance at Rock Hall

Cyndi Lauper celebrated her induction at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony with an impressive, multi-generational display of female talent.

The performance began with a poignant rendition of "True Colors," with Lauper singing solo and inviting the audience to join her. British singer-songwriter Raye joined for the next tune, the touching 1983 classic "Time After Time."

Lauper's set concluded with her defining hit, "Girls Just Want to Have Fun." Early 2000s pop-punk queen Avril Lavigne joined for the tune, adding her energetic vocals to the rendition. Rap group Salt-N-Pepa, who were honored earlier in the evening, even returned to triumphantly sing the song's chorus alongside Lauper.

READ MORE: 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Red Carpet Photos

Drummer Gina Schock -- a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer in her own right having been inducted with the Go-Go’s in 2021 -- provided the backbeat throughout the set. Lauper's backing group also featured Lisa Coleman on keyboards, who was famously a member of Prince’s backing band, the Revolution.

Cyndi Lauper's Road to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Since bursting to stardom in the 1980s, Lauper has continually been a proud and vocal feminist. Her classic hit “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” remains a fun yet empowering anthem, and the singer has regularly used her platform to preach equality.

READ MORE: 25 Greatest Frontwomen in Rock History

When Lauper was announced among the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, she graciously thanked many of the women who came before her.

"I’m humbled to be in the company of so many of my heroes - Aretha, Tina, Chaka, Joni, Wanda, to name just a few," the singer wrote on social media at the time. "Women have made so many important contributions to music and to rock n roll and a win for one of us is a win for all of us. Thank you to the voting members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for this honor. And thank you to my fans for supporting me throughout my career. I could not do any of this without you."

Lauper embarked on a successful farewell tour this year that concluded at the end of August, however it didn’t totally bring her performing days to an end. While Lauper has insisted she’s done with long tours, she did announce a residency in Las Vegas, taking place in April and May 2026.