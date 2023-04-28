Cyndi Lauper Documentary to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

A new documentary about Cyndi Lauper, titled Let the Canary Sing, will make its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 14.

The screening will take place at the Beacon Theatre, followed by a live performance from Lauper.

Directed by Alison Ellwood, who most recently directed the Emmy-winning series Laurel Canyon, Let the Canary Sing chronicles Lauper's journey to success from her upbringing in Queens to worldwide fame.

"Like many people, I assumed when Cyndi Lauper burst onto the music scene in the early '80s, that she was another young star experiencing a meteoric rise to fame and success thanks to MTV," Ellwood said in a 2022 press release. "Her music videos were wild and colorful, her songs like 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' were infectious. But as it turns out, her story is one of hard knocks, hard work and dogged determination. Cyndi wanted her voice not just to be listened to, but a voice to be heard. The documentary will be a full portrait of Cyndi Lauper – her 'True Colors' shining through."

"It is a privilege to have the opportunity to work together with Cyndi Lauper to produce her definitive documentary," Tom Mackay, President of Premium Content for Sony Music Entertainment added, "one that matches her iconic and immeasurable impact on both the music industry and society at large."

Lauper is currently nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "Seeing my name on this year's ballot with so many talents that I admire means so much to me," she told Billboard earlier this year. "It has been a lifetime privilege to reach so many different kinds of fans with a message of following your own path and having fun along the way, too."