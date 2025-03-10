Cyndi Lauper Announces Final Leg of Farewell Tour

Cyndi Lauper has announced the final leg of her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun farewell tour, booking 25 additional North American dates for the summer.

The six-week trek begins on July 15 in Buffalo, New York, and concludes on Aug. 30 with the second of two consecutive nights at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. Along the way, Lauper will visit amphitheaters and performing arts centers in Philadelphia, Toronto, Milwaukee, Denver and many more cities.

Tickets for the final leg of Lauper's tour go on sale to the general public on Friday. The full list of dates can be found below.

Lauper kicked off her farewell tour last October in Montreal. The trek took her to arenas across Europe and North America, including her first headlining performance at New York's Madison Square Garden, which sold out.

It's a major victory lap for Lauper, who's also nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year and was the subject of a 2024 documentary, Let the Canary Sing, which is available to stream on Paramount+.

Cyndi Lauper, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun 2025 Tour Dates

July 15 - Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 17 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 19 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

July 22 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 24 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 25 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 27 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 29 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 30 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 1 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 5 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 7 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 9 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

Aug. 12 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

Aug. 19 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Aug. 23 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Aug. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Aug. 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl