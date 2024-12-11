The Cure Have Two More Albums on the Way

Robert Smith said The Cure have two albums on the way to follow this year’s Songs of a Lost World.

Their 14th LP, which arrived in November, was their first in 16 years. But in a recent interview with Absolute Radio (video below) the frontman revealed there was more on the way in the near future.

“There’s another album which is pretty much ready to go,” he said. “It’s sort of a companion piece [to Songs of a Lost World].”

He continued: “There’s a third one, which is completely different. It’s really kind of random stuff – like late-night studio stuff. But some of it is really good, actually. It’s just very very different.”

The singer described Lost World as “a really emotional pice of work,” and said the next release would be “not quite as dark, but it explores other subjects a little bit more.

"The third one is very odd, actually,” he emphasized. “I haven’t finished the words to that one because my headspace has been much more focused on performing those ones.

"I don’t really want it to end because it’s been so good. The reaction to the new music has been so, so great. It’s been really lovely to feel people giving us all the love.”

Is This Why the Cure Took 16 Years to Launch New Music?

In an interview with the BBC last month, Smith appeared to hint at why the Cure had waited so long to release new music, with 2008’s 4:13 Dream having been their last release before Lost World.

“[T]he one thing that as I’ve grown older, I’ve found much much harder to do, [is] write words that I want to sing,” he explained. “I can write words, but I don’t really feel like singing them.

“So to arrive at that point where I think that it’s worth singing these songs, it has become really, really hard.”