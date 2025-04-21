The Cure Unveil ‘Mixes of a Lost World’ Remix Album

The Cure has unveiled Mixes of a Lost World, an expanded version of their 2024 album, Songs of a Lost World, featuring remixes of the tracks.

The 24-track collection features three remixes of each of the original album's eight tracks, from artists such as Four Tet, Paul Oakenfold, Orbital and more.

You can see the complete track list below, and hear two tracks: Four Tet's remix of "Alone" and Paul Oakenfold's "Cinematic" remix of "I Can Never Say Goodbye."

Mixes of a Lost World is available for pre-order in multiple formats now from the Cure's official website, with an estimated shipping date of June 11th.

The album announcement was notably made today, April 21, the 66th birthday of Cure frontman Robert Smith. While it’s Smith who is celebrating another trip around the sun, it’s Cure fans who are receiving the gift. Songs of a Lost World, the band’s first new studio album in 16 years, was hailed as one of their strongest works. The Cure’s loyal admirers will undoubtedly be excited to hear the new reimagined versions.

Mixes of a Lost World marks the third official remix album in the Cure’s catalog, following 1990’s Mixed Up and 2018’s Torn Down: Mixed Up Extras.

Robert Smith Previously Hinted More Cure Material Was on the Way

In December, Smith revealed that the Cure was prepping further releases. “There’s another album which is pretty much ready to go,” he said, likely alluding to what we now know is Mixes of a Lost World. “It’s sort of a companion piece [to Songs of a Lost World].”

“There’s a third one, which is completely different,” the singer continued. “It’s really kind of random stuff – like late-night studio stuff. But some of it is really good, actually. It’s just very very different.”

Despite increased activity from the Cure, Smith has also suggested there’s only a finite time left in his career. In an October interview, he revealed plans to tour in 2028 in celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary, then retire afterward.

“I’m 70 in 2029,” he remarked. “And that’s it, that really is it. If I make it that far, that’s it.”

Hear The Cure's 'Alone' (Four Tet Remix)

Hear The Cure's 'I Can Never Say Goodbye' (Paul Oakenfold Remix)

The Cure, 'Mixes of a Lost World' Track Listing

LP1, SIDE A

1. I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE (PAUL OAKENFOLD CINEMATIC REMIX)

2. ENDSONG (ORBITAL REMIX)

3. DRONE:NODRONE (DANIEL AVERY REMIX)

4. ALL I EVER AM (MEERA REMIX)

LP1, SIDE B

5. A FRAGILE THING (ME REMIX)

6. AND NOTHING IS FOREVER (DANNY BRIOTTET & RICO CONNING REMIX)

7. WARSONG (DAYBREAKERS REMIX)

8. ALONE (FOUR TET REMIX)

LP2, SIDE A

9. I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE (MENTAL OVERDRIVE REMIX)

10. AND NOTHING IS FOREVER (COSMODELICA ELECTRIC EDEN REMIX)

11. A FRAGILE THING (SALLY C REMIX)

12. ENDSONG (GREGOR TRESHER REMIX)

LP2, SIDE B

13. WARSONG (OMID 16B REMIX)

14. DRONE:NODRONE (ANJA SCHNEIDER REMIX)

15. ALONE (SHANTI CELESTE FEBRUARY BLUES REMIX)

16. ALL I EVER AM (MURA MASA REMIX)

LP3, SIDE A

17. I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE (CRAVEN FAULTS REWORK)

18. DRONE:NODRONE (JOYCUT ANTI-GRAVITATIONAL REMIX)

19. AND NOTHING IS FOREVER (TRENTEMLLER REWORK)

20. WARSONG (CHINO MORENO REMIX)

LP3, SIDE B

21. ALONE (EX-EASTER ISLAND HEAD REMIX)

22. ALL I EVER AM (65DAYSOFSTATIC REMIX)

23. A FRAGILE THING (THE TWILIGHT SAD REMIX)

24. ENDSONG (MOGWAI REMIX)