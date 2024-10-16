Andrew Bird, Madison Cunningham, ‘Cunningham Bird': Album Review

In 1973, a little-known California-based duo named Buckingham Nicks released an album that didn't even crack the Billboard Top 200. A half-century later, Buckingham Nicks still hasn't received an official CD release. Within two years, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks would anchor a revitalized Fleetwood Mac, setting the stage for their worldwide chart domination by the end of the '70s.

More than half a century later, singer-songwriters Andrew Bird and Madison Cunningham have remade Buckingham Nicks - song by song, note for note - for a new generation. Like others over the years, the pair has found inspiration in the 10 cuts that served as a warm-up to 1975's career-altering Fleetwood Mac. (Besides its other fans, the album encouraged Mick Fleetwood to take a chance on the fledgling singers and songwriters when he was looking for someone to fill a spot in his band.)

Cunningham Bird doesn't offer any revelations; the album's best-known songs have already etched themselves in Mac history: Nicks' "Long Distance Winner" and Buckingham's instrumental "Stephanie" appeared on solo retrospectives, "Don't Let Me Down Again" and "Crying in the Night" have been played in concert, and "Crystal" was reworked for Buckingham and Nicks' Fleetwood Mac debut.

READ MORE: Ranking Every Classic Era Fleetwood Mac Song

Still, there's a delicate loveliness to Bird and Cunningham's tribute lacking on the original LP, even when their reverence for the music often means the connect-the-dots approach doesn't leave much room for spontaneity or personality. Some new arrangements, however, glisten with strings and harmonies not found in Buckingham Nicks' "Without a Leg to Stand On," "Long Distance Winner" and others.

Bird first collaborated with Cunningham on his 2019 album My Finest Work Yet, so their camaraderie is cozy and effortless throughout Cunningham Bird, making their vocal blend on standout tracks "Crying in the Night," "Crystal" and "Frozen Love" seem second nature. A boutique release remaking a cult album, Cunningham Bird likely won't attract many fans who aren't already familiar with Buckingham Nicks. At least this one should be easier to find.