‘Crossroads’ Movie Sequel Is Set to Feature Steve Vai

Key people behind 1986 music movie Crossroads are planning a sequel 40 years on, and guitar icon Steve Vai is set to take part again, they revealed.

Screenwriter John Fusco has stayed in contact with actor Ralph Macchio, who played lead character Eugene “Lightning Boy” Martone in a story based on the life of blues great and “27 Club” member Robert Johnson, said by some to have sold his soul to the Devil in return for musical talent.

Fusco told Guitar World that they’ve often discussed the idea of a follow-up film, and now it’s beginning to take shape.

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“Ralph and I, we call… and he’s like, ‘We should do some kind of anniversary thing,’” he explained, referring to the four decades that have passed since Crossroads’ initial release.

“And I said, ‘We should do the freaking sequel.’ He’s like, ‘No shit, really? Do you have an idea?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I have an idea for it.’ So Ralph and I have talked about it. We’ve got a plan.”

He added that, while no details could be revealed, the resulting movie would be “exciting to music fans” and “to blues purists.”

Steve Vai Wants Revenge in ‘Crossroads’ Sequel

Macchio reported: “It would be years and years later, less about Eugene Martone and more about someone relevant today. I can’t go into a deep dive on that stuff, but I haven’t given up on it.”

In a film that bombed before finding a cult following on home video, Vai played the role of Jack Butler, who faces off against Martone in the movie’s climax scene. Martone’s mentor, Willie Brown, sold his soul to the Devil in his youth.

The two guitarists fight over its ownership – with Butler on the Satanic side – and if Martone loses, his own soul will be dragged to Hell alongside Brown’s.

Spoiler: Vai loses. “I know Ralph wants to kick my ass,” the guitarist said. “Jack Butler needs his revenge!”