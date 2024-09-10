Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young Announce Unheard 1969 Live Album

On Aug. 18, 1969, at 3:30 in the morning, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young made just their second appearance as a quartet at the Woodstock music festival, a performance where Stephen Stills famously quipped, "We're scared shitless."

The group soon hit the road for a series of concerts that helped set the stage for their 1970 album, Deja Vu. On Sept. 20, 1969, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young played New York's Fillmore East. Now, the multitrack tapes from that show are being released as Live at Fillmore East, 1969.

All four members - including the late David Crosby - were involved in the assembly of the album. The 17-song set arrives on Oct. 25 in CD and vinyl formats.

The performance captured on the upcoming set was the group's fourth show in two days at the historic venue. The concert included both acoustic and electric sets, with drummer Dallas Taylor and bassist Greg Reeves assisting onstage.

Following the release of a debut album as a trio in May 1969, Stills, Crosby and Graham Nash joined with Stills' former Buffalo Springfield bandmate Neil Young for a tour later in the year. Woodstock really was their second show as a four-piece. An album would arrive in the first part of 1970.

"For me, CSNY was a chance to reunite with Steve Stills and carry on the Buffalo Springfield vibe," Young says in the album's notes. "Crosby’s great energy was always our catalyst. Graham and Stephen’s vocals, along with David’s and mine, were uplifting every night. Great moments I will never forget."

"I remember the first Fillmore East shows with great fondness," Nash adds. "Hearing the music again after all these years, I can tell how much we loved each other and loved the music that we were creating. We were so confident in what we were doing, and you can hear it in this recording."

What's on Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's 'Live at the Fillmore East, 1969' Album?

Live at Fillmore East, 1969 begins with an 11-song acoustic set launched with the trio's "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes," which was also played at Woodstock.

From there, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young work their way through the trio's debut ("Guinnevere," "Lady of the Island"), Buffalo Springfield history ("On the Way Home"), Young's solo career ("Down by the River") and songs that would end up on March 1970's Deja Vu ("Our House," "4 + 20").

You can see the track listing for the album below.

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's 'Live at the Fillmore East, 1969' Track Listing

Acoustic Set

1. “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes”

2. “Blackbird”

3. “Helplessly Hoping”

4. “Guinnevere”

5. “Lady Of The Island”

6. “Go Back Home”

7. “On The Way Home”

8. “4 + 20”

9. “Our House”

10. “I’ve Loved Her So Long”

11. “You Don’t Have To Cry”

Electric Set

12. “Long Time Gone”

13. “Wooden Ships”

14. “Bluebird Revisited”

15. “Sea Of Madness”

16. “Down By The River”

17. “Find The Cost Of Freedom”