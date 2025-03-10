Counting Crows Set Summer 2025 Tour Dates

Counting Crows have announced 2025 tour plans, including a lengthy run of U.S. summer dates with Gaslight Anthem supporting.

They'll launch the Complete Sweets Tour on June 10 in Nashville and are currently set to stay out on the road through the fall with the outing scheduled to wrap up on Nov. 1 in London. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 14) with a special artist presale beginning March 11. You can find more details at the band's official website.

The upcoming trek supports Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!, the San Francisco-bred band's first complete studio album in more than a decade. They offered an initial preview of the material with 2021's Butter Miracle, Suite One, which featured a selection of songs frontman and songwriter Adam Duritz had written during the pandemic. As he tells UCR, the album grew out of that. "You know, when I wrote the suite, it was just a challenge to do this kind of musical composition, of these songs that flow through each other," he explains. "There was never any intention to do anything other than that."

READ MORE: Top 100 Albums from the '90s

"I wanted to try to write this kind of a composition, and I was very excited about doing it and it was hard," Duritz continues. "I was thrilled with how it turned out, and I had no plans to do anything else. But then I started [thinking], it's only half a record, so maybe I should [write enough songs for a full album]. I went right after that, and I wrote the rest of the songs on my friend's farm in England."

Bruce Springsteen and the Beatles Served as Inspiration

As Duritz was working on the series of songs that eventually became Butter Miracle, Suite One, he drew inspiration from a couple of familiar sources and though he cites an early affection for bands like Genesis, there were other forces at work. "I think [it was] informed by the second side of Abbey Road [by the Beatles], you know, the huge medley, and [also], the first side of [Bruce Springsteen's] The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle," Duritz muses. "There's a lot of records where the music flows like that, but I don't think it was necessarily prog stuff that was influencing me there."

Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets! arrives May 9 via BMG.

Watch the Counting Crows' 'Spaceman in Tulsa' Video

Counting Crows 2025 'The Complete Sweets!' Tour

June 10 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

June 11 - Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

June 13 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival (on sale April 24)

June 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater

June 17 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 19 - Etobicoke, Ontario @ The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto

June 21 - Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Amphitheater*

June 22 - Verona, NY @ The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino*

June 25 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

June 26 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 28 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 29 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 2 - Springfield, MA @ MassMutual Center

July 3 - Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

July 5 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 6 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 8 - Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion

July 10 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 12 - Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

July 13 - Bristol, VA @ Hard Rock Live Bristol*

July 15 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 17 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

July 19 - St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

July 20 - Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park

July 22 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

July 24 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 26 - Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

July 27 - Gautier, MS @ The Sound Amphitheater

July 30 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

July 31 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Aug. 2 - San Antonio, TX @ The Espee

Aug. 3 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

Aug. 5 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 7 - San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Aug. 9 - Las Vegas, NV @ PH Live at Planet Hollywood

Aug. 10 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

Aug. 12 - Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

Aug. 13 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Aug. 16 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Fair: Pacific Coliseum* (On sale April 11)

Aug. 17 - Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery (Already on sale)

Aug. 19 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 21 - West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 - Englewood, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Sept. 21 - Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal*

Sept. 22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live*

Sept. 24 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega Main Hall*

Sept. 25 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene*

Sept. 27 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet*

Sept. 29 - Hamburg, Germany @ Docks*

Sept. 30 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys*

Oct. 2 - Stuttgart, Germany @ LKA Longhorn*

Oct. 4 - Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer*

Oct. 6 - Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle*

Oct. 7 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Volkshaus*

Oct. 9 - Paris, France @ L'Olympia*

Oct. 10 - Lyon, France @ Transbordeur*

Oct. 12 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz*

Oct. 14 - Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Razzmattazz*

Oct. 15 - Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera*

Oct. 17 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseu dos Recreios*

Oct. 21 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena*

Oct. 23 - Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall Newcastle*

Oct. 24 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester*

Oct. 26 - Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds*

Oct. 27 - Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Academy*

Oct. 29 - Wolverhampton, UK @ The Halls*

Oct. 31 - Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guildhall*

Nov. 1 - London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley*

* No Gaslight Anthem