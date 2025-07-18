Spinal Tap and REO Speedwagon Join in on the Coldplay Meme Fun

REO Speedwagon's Bruce Hall and Spinal Tap are joining in on the Coldplay meme fun with comedic posts about the painfully awkward viral video that's currently dominating the internet.

In the clip, a couple who were caught on camera by the band's "Kiss Cam" during a show earlier this week at Foxbrorough's Gillette Stadium react in a manner that strongly suggests they were not meant to be seen cuddling in public.

The woman covers her face in horror and turns around then leaves, while the man drops to the floor and out of site completely. "Ohhh look at these two," singer Chris Martin says in response to their behavior. "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

Martin may have hit the nail on the head with that first part. The man has reportedly since been identified as Andy Byron, the CEO of a software company named Astronomer, and the woman as the company's Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. Byron is married, and not to Cabot.

The incident has spawned a flood of jokes on social media, including the coining of a new verb: "Coldplayed: The act of being unintentionally exposed while cheating, especially in public, usually during major events."

Hall, REO Speedwagon's longtime bassist, weighed in by re-working the lyrics to the band's hit 1981 single "Take It on the Run": "Heard it from a friend who, heard it from a friend who, heard it from Coldplay you've been messing around..."

Meanwhile Spinal Tap promised that their concerts would remain a safe space for unfaithful attendees: "To the spouses who found out they were being cheated on via the Coldplay jumbotron: sorry to hear that. Come see Spinal Tap. We promise no jumbotrons, just ear damage and emotional closure."

You can see these and other posts about "ColdplayGate" below: