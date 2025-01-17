Hear the First Single From Tom Hamilton’s New Band, Close Enemies

Close Enemies, the new band featuring Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton, have released their first single. You can hear "Sound of a Train" below.

The new song previews an upcoming album that has been completed by Hamilton and a veteran lineup that includes drummer Tony Brock (Babys, Rod Stewart), guitarists Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow, Don Henley) and Trace Foster and vocalist Chasen Hampton. As Hamilton tells UCR, material for the upcoming album came together very organically.

"We sat around in Peter's basement and there's just something about that room. We put up a couple of mics and got these amazing drum sounds," Hamilton said. "All of the guitar and bass tones were right there. I came in with a rough demo of a song that I'd had in the back of my head. Everybody listened to it and then immediately, everyone started contributing these beautiful parts to it. By the end of the day, we had this beautiful track that I couldn't believe."

"There's something about that room and the vibe," Trace Foster added. "It was so non-threatening. It was just like friends hanging out. We created so much stuff that when we got done, we were shopping for management at first -- everyone we sent the demos to, they thought it was the finished record. We said, 'No, no, we're going to re-record all of this.'

"Finally, after we'd heard it so much, we were like, 'Do we need to re-record it?' So we didn't," he added. "Basically, all of the tracks that you're hearing, except for some of the vocals and lead guitar parts, it's just five guys in a room knocking that stuff out."

More New Music is Coming From Close Enemies

"Unlike the way [bands] used to release music back in the '70s [and subsequent decades] where you released the whole record, we'll put out [some initial singles]," Foster said. "The next songs will probably come out in February and March and either we'll do a fourth single [after that] or we'll just release the whole thing at that point. We worked really hard on the album."

Foster noted that "there was a lot of blood, sweat and tears, and we don't just want it to come and go. We want people to really get into this and enjoy it."

Close Enemies are currently touring and recently played a sold-out show in Boston. They'll finish off the month with a gig at Daryl Hall's club in Pawling, New York, and additional dates in Chicago and St. Louis.

