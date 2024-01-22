Rock fans have always found cool and unique ways to show love for their favorite bands. One of the most popular ways nowadays is by dressing up your dog.

You can find canine apparel featuring many of classic rock’s biggest acts. The Beatles, Def Leppard, AC/DC, Aerosmith and Pink Floyd are among the legendary acts who have officially licensed pet outfits in major retail stores across the country.

For other groups, such as Guns N’ Roses and Motley Crue, the best option seems to be handmade attire, available on sites like Etsy.

Below we’ve done the searching for you and assembled 25 Classic Rock Outfits for Your Dog.

READ MORE: Top 10 Beatles Animal Songs

Doing some online digging turned up plenty of gems. We found an Ozzy Osbourne dog t-shirt modeled on the Prince of Darkness’ appropriately titled 1983 album Bark at the Moon. We also tracked down a pretty sweet looking Led Zeppelin jacket for your pooch, but shouldn’t the model have been a black dog? Perhaps we’re overthinking it.

Amazingly, we could have made this list longer. There are lots of punny dog shirts out there based on classic rock acts – things like Muttalica, Bone Jovi, Red Hot Chili Puppers and Muttly Crue. They weren’t included here – even we have our limits.

Regardless, the collection assembled below offers a pretty good sampling of band-related pet merch. Links to buy can be found with each item. Even if you're not in the market for some pet attire, it's worth scrolling down just to see a French bulldog wearing a powder blue Dolly Parton tee.