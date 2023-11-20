Can somebody explain how this ugly holiday sweater fad hasn't died yet?

Exactly what is appealing about the idea of paying more money than you would for a normal, actually good looking sweater for an intentionally tacky one that you can wear at most one month out of the year? Call me the Grinch or Ebenezer Scrooge, I guess. Just to be clear, you could go see three Melvins concerts for that same money.

But as the Kinks, the O'Jays and Jalen Rose say, when it's the holidays you got to give the people what they want. So I scoured the rock and metal internet to find the most garish red, green, white and black holiday sweater monstrosities I could - and accidentally found two (Jimi Hendrix and Billy Idol) that aren't quite as embarrassing. If you can't help yourself the purchase links can all be found below.

18 Rock Holiday Sweaters That Will Bring Shame to Your Family ... and a couple that aren't so bad. Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening

Where to Buy Rock and Metal Holiday Sweaters (Even Though You Shouldn't):

Aerosmith Holiday Sweater: Aerosmith.com

Alice Cooper Holiday Sweatshirt: Rockabilia.com

Billy Idol Rebel Yule Sweatshirt: BillyIdolStore.com

Bon Jovi Holiday Sweater Crewneck: BonJovi.com

Dio 2023 Rock the Halls Ugly Christmas Sweater: UglyChristmasSweater.com

Elton John Step Into Christmas Jumper: EltonJohn.com

Grateful Dead Skating Bears Holiday Sweater: Dead.net

Guns N' Roses Big Guns Ugly Christmas Sweater: Rockabilia.com

Bonus! Guns N' Roses Holiday Scarf: GunsNRoses.com

Jimi Hendrix Merry Christmas Photo White Crewneck: AuthenticHendrix.com

Journey Don't Stop Believin' Holiday Sweater: JourneyMusic.com

Judas Priest Screaming for Vengeance Sweater: JudasPriest.com

Metallica Metal Up Your Xmass Holiday Sweater: Metallica.com

Motley Crue Year of the Devil Holiday Sweater: Motley.com

Motley Crue Holiday Sweatshirt: Rockabilia.com

Motorhead Ace of Spades Zip Sweater: iMotorhead.com

Ozzy Osbourne Christmas Sweater: Ozzy.com

Paul McCartney Christmastime Sweatshirt: PaulMcCartney.com

Rob Zombie Throne Pullover Hoodie: RobZombie.com

Scorpions I'm a Xmas Believer Sweatshirt: Scorpions.shop

Slayer Show No Mercy Holiday Sweater: Slayer.net