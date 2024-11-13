2024 Classic Rock Holiday Gift Guide
The holiday season is here again, and we've got some great gift ideas for the classic rock fans on your shopping list.
In the gallery below you'll find over a dozen new and unique options, ranging from hot sauces to clothing to books and housewares.
If you're really looking to knock the socks off the Pink Floyd fan in your life, the Pro-Ject The Dark Side of the Moon special edition manual belt-drive turntable will fit the bill nicely. Featuring a gorgeous design based on the cover art from the band's 1973 masterpiece. It's eye-catching straight black aluminum and clear acrylic tonearm is fitted with a Pick It PRO Special Edition moving magnet cartridge. That helps it read your vinyl's grooves with all the sonic detail and richness that its namesake LP — and all the great records in your collection — contain.
Of course, there are also more budget-friendly options in the gallery below. Happy shopping!
Where to Buy:
AC/DC: Pajamas - ACDC.com
Aerosmith: 'Draw the Line' Snow Globe - Aerosmith.com
The Beatles: "Ladies and Gentlemen, the Beatles" Set - Beatles.com
Billy Gibbons: Party Pack - BillyGibbons.com
Black Sabbath: 'Vol. 4' Starter Jacket - BlackSabbath.com
Bob Dylan: "Standing Bob" Blanket - BobDylan.com
Iron Maiden: 'Powerslave' Beach Towel: IronMaiden.com
Kiss: 'Hotter Than Hell' Scarf - KissOnline.com
Pink Floyd: 'The Dark Side of the Moon' Turntable: Crutchfield.com
Prince: Floral Rain Boots - Prince.com
Skid Row: '18 and Life' Premium Rum - LoveScotch.com
Tom Petty: 'Long After Dark' Tour Jacket - TomPetty.com
Van Halen: Red Logo Hoodie - VanHalenShop.com
The Who: Colorblock Sweater - TheWho.com
'501 Essential Albums of the '90s' - Amazon.com