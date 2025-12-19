Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without great music. And while famous old carols and unstoppable pop hits seem to get the most attention, many of classic rock’s biggest acts have also released excellent holiday tunes.

In some cases, rockers have found new and unique ways to reinvent Christmas standards -- like Twisted Sister’s take on “O Come All Ye Faithful," Heart's version of "Oh Holy Night" or Bruce Springsteen’s famous rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”

Still, many other classic rock artists have opted to create their own original material for the holiday season. The Beatles, Elton John, AC/DC, the Kinks and Def Leppard are among the array of acts who’ve contributed to the distinctive Christmas tunes to the world.

READ MORE: 10 Worst Rock Covers of Christmas Songs

Regardless of whether you prefer covers or originals, there's no shortage of enjoyable holiday options out there. With so many great songs to choose from, it can be hard crafting the perfect festive playlist. Thankfully, UCR is here to do it for you.

Below, we’ve assembled 42 classic rock Christmas tracks to make your holiday season loud. They run the gamut of rock, representing different eras, subgenres and performance styles. Some are big hits you've likely heard before, others are lesser-known gems that deserve some yuletide attention.

Like Saint Nick, we wanted to make sure we had something for everyone on our list. So whether you’re into deafening metal, boisterous pop rock, snarky punk or poignant acoustic tracks, there’s sure to be something here to enjoy.