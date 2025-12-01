22 Classic Christmas Movies Returning to Theaters in December 2025
This December, over 20 of the most beloved Christmas and holiday movies are returning to theaters around the country.
From 1983's A Christmas Story to Chevy Chase's 1989 classic National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation to Jim Carrey's 2000 take on Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Who Stole Christmas and many more, here's when and where you can see your favorite Christmas movies at your local theater:
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Dec. 11, 18, 25 and Jan. 1: AMC Theatres
Dec. 6 and 19: Regal Cinemas
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018, Benedict Cumberbatch)
Dec. 3: Cinemark
Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26: AMC Theatres
Dec. 7 and 28: Regal Cinemas
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000, Jim Carrey)
Dec. 12 - 18, 21: Regal Cinemas
Elf
Dec. 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27 and 31: AMC Theatres
Dec. 13 and 17: Cinemark
Dec. 14 (Sing-a-Long Version): Regal Cinemas
Dec. 24: Regal Cinemas
The Polar Express
Dec. 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, and 30: AMC Theatres
Dec. 13: Regal Cinemas
Love Actually
Dec. 8, 15, 22 and 29: AMC Theatres
Dec 9: Regal Cinemas
Arthur Christmas
Dec. 2 and 12: Regal Cinemas
The Holiday
Dec. 1: Regal Cinemas
A Madea Christmas
Dec. 3: Regal Cinemas
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Dec. 4: Regal Cinemas
Four Christmases
Dec. 5: Regal Cinemas
The Christmas Chronicles
Dec. 10: Regal Cinemas
The Christmas Chronicles 2
Dec. 11: Regal Cinemas
Eight Crazy Nights
Dec. 15: Regal Cinemas
Scrooged
Dec. 16: Regal Cinemas
The Star
Dec. 17: Regal Cinemas
Christmas in Connecticut
Dec. 18: Regal Cinemas
A Christmas Story
Dec. 6 and 10: Cinemark
Dec. 20: Regal Cinemas
Klaus
Dec. 22: Regal Cinemas
It's a Wonderful Life
Dec. 25: Regal Cinemas
Gremlins
Dec. 26: Regal Cinemas
Daddy's Home 2
Dec. 29: Regal Cinemas
