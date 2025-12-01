This December, over 20 of the most beloved Christmas and holiday movies are returning to theaters around the country.

From 1983's A Christmas Story to Chevy Chase's 1989 classic National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation to Jim Carrey's 2000 take on Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Who Stole Christmas and many more, here's when and where you can see your favorite Christmas movies at your local theater:

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Dec. 11, 18, 25 and Jan. 1: AMC Theatres

Dec. 6 and 19: Regal Cinemas

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018, Benedict Cumberbatch)

Dec. 3: Cinemark

Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26: AMC Theatres

Dec. 7 and 28: Regal Cinemas

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000, Jim Carrey)

Dec. 12 - 18, 21: Regal Cinemas

Read More: The Weirdest Christmas Movie From Each Year: 1984-2024

Elf

Dec. 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27 and 31: AMC Theatres

Dec. 13 and 17: Cinemark

Dec. 14 (Sing-a-Long Version): Regal Cinemas

Dec. 24: Regal Cinemas

The Polar Express

Dec. 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, and 30: AMC Theatres

Dec. 13: Regal Cinemas

Love Actually

Dec. 8, 15, 22 and 29: AMC Theatres

Dec 9: Regal Cinemas

Arthur Christmas

Dec. 2 and 12: Regal Cinemas

The Holiday

Dec. 1: Regal Cinemas

A Madea Christmas

Dec. 3: Regal Cinemas

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Dec. 4: Regal Cinemas

Four Christmases

Dec. 5: Regal Cinemas

The Christmas Chronicles

Dec. 10: Regal Cinemas

The Christmas Chronicles 2

Dec. 11: Regal Cinemas

Eight Crazy Nights

Dec. 15: Regal Cinemas

Scrooged

Dec. 16: Regal Cinemas

The Star

Dec. 17: Regal Cinemas

Christmas in Connecticut

Dec. 18: Regal Cinemas

A Christmas Story

Dec. 6 and 10: Cinemark

Dec. 20: Regal Cinemas

Klaus

Dec. 22: Regal Cinemas

It's a Wonderful Life

Dec. 25: Regal Cinemas

Gremlins

Dec. 26: Regal Cinemas

Daddy's Home 2

Dec. 29: Regal Cinemas