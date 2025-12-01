22 Classic Christmas Movies Returning to Theaters in December 2025

This December, over 20 of the most beloved Christmas and holiday movies are returning to theaters around the country.

From 1983's A Christmas Story to Chevy Chase's 1989 classic National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation to Jim Carrey's 2000 take on Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Who Stole Christmas and many more, here's when and where you can see your favorite Christmas movies at your local theater:

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Dec. 11, 18, 25 and Jan. 1: AMC Theatres

Dec. 6 and 19: Regal Cinemas

 

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018, Benedict Cumberbatch) 

Dec. 3: Cinemark

Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26: AMC Theatres

Dec. 7 and 28: Regal Cinemas

 

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000, Jim Carrey) 

Dec. 12 - 18, 21: Regal Cinemas

 

Elf

Dec. 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27 and 31: AMC Theatres

Dec. 13 and 17: Cinemark

Dec. 14 (Sing-a-Long Version): Regal Cinemas

Dec. 24: Regal Cinemas

 

The Polar Express

Dec. 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, and 30: AMC Theatres

Dec. 13: Regal Cinemas

 

Love Actually

Dec. 8, 15, 22 and 29: AMC Theatres

Dec 9: Regal Cinemas

 

Arthur Christmas

Dec. 2 and 12: Regal Cinemas

 

The Holiday

Dec. 1: Regal Cinemas

 

A Madea Christmas

Dec. 3: Regal Cinemas

 

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Dec. 4: Regal Cinemas

 

Four Christmases 

Dec. 5: Regal Cinemas

 

The Christmas Chronicles

Dec. 10: Regal Cinemas

 

The Christmas Chronicles 2

Dec. 11: Regal Cinemas

 

Eight Crazy Nights

Dec. 15: Regal Cinemas

 

Scrooged

Dec. 16: Regal Cinemas

 

The Star

Dec. 17: Regal Cinemas

 

Christmas in Connecticut

Dec. 18: Regal Cinemas

 

A Christmas Story

Dec. 6 and 10: Cinemark

Dec. 20: Regal Cinemas

 

Klaus

Dec. 22: Regal Cinemas

 

It's a Wonderful Life

Dec. 25: Regal Cinemas

 

Gremlins

Dec. 26: Regal Cinemas

 

Daddy's Home 2 

Dec. 29: Regal Cinemas

 

