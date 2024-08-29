Christine McVie’s Fleetwood Mac Items to Be Auctioned for Charity

Items that belonged to late Fleetwood Mac musician Christine McVie will be auctioned off for charity in October.

The collection features a wide variety of objects from throughout McVie’s impressive career, including many one-of-a-kind items from her years in the legendary band.

Some of the more eye-catching pieces up for bid include a Hammond XK-5 organ that McVie played on tour with Fleetwood Mac, "Tusk" chord sheets with handwritten lyrics to an unknown song and a Grammy nomination plaque for the classic album Rumours.

Personal items, including artwork, furniture, stage-worn clothing and jewelry, are also up for bid. In total, more than 650 items will be sold. Some are predicted to go for as little as $50, while others – including the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Award McVie received when Fleetwood Mac was inducted in 1998 ($10,000 - $15,000) and a framed painting by British artist Edward Reginald Frampton ($120,000 - $150,000) – are estimated to go for much more.

Christine McVie's Items Will Be on Display at the Musicians Hall of Fame

There’s also good news for those fans without the means to purchase McVie’s effects: Highlights of the collection will be available to view at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville starting Friday, Aug. 30, through Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The auction will take place on Oct. 16 and 17 at the Musicians Hall of Fame and online via Julien’s. Proceeds will benefit MusiCares and other various charities.

“Christine McVie was a legendary artist and a beloved member of the MusiCares family, always showing deep compassion for those in the music community,” Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares, said via statement. “The proceeds from this auction will continue her legacy of giving back, ensuring that musicians receive the support they need. Her love for music and for those who create it will continue to inspire us all.”

McVie died in 2022 at the age of 79. The surviving members of Fleetwood Mac have continually stated that her death brought the band to a close.

"There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way," Stevie Nicks reaffirmed in June. "Without her, it just couldn’t work."