Chris Campbell, the longtime bassist for Bob Seger’s Silver Bullet Band, has died.

News of Campbell’s passing was shared on social media by friend and former Silver Bullet Band member Jim "Moose" Brown.

"I’m so sad to hear of the passing of my pal Chris Campbell, long time member of Bob Seger’s Silver Bullet Band,” Brown wrote. “When I joined the band in 2006 Chris had already been with Bob for over 35 years! I’m so honored to have had the opportunity to share the stage with him all the years I was there. We had so many laughs and incredible musical moments together.”

"Bob Seger and the SBB were the soundtrack of my young life and an inspiration to my musical dreams,” the post continued. “Campbell’s musicianship was embedded all over those records and he was one of the best ever. Please keep Courtney and their entire family in your thoughts and prayers if you would…tough day for sure."

Likewise, Seger backing singer Shaun Murphy shared a tribute to Campbell on Instagram. “Sad doesn’t even approach,” she wrote. “We lost Chris Campbell yesterday morning….. till we meet again my long-time friend and Bob Seger bandmate!”

When Did Chris Campbell Join Bob Seger?

Born in Detroit and raised in nearby Plymouth, Michigan, Campbell was one of the original members of the Silver Bullet Band, which Seger formed in 1974. The group quickly earned a reputation for their incredible musicianship and tireless touring.

“We played a lot – a lot,” Campbell noted during a conversation with Louder. “We did so many shows you couldn’t not be tight. Practice makes perfect – and we were kind of beyond practice in a way.”

While their early recorded material only sparked modest success, things hit another stratosphere with 1976’s Live Bullet.

READ MORE: How Bob Seger Finally Broke Out With 'Live Bullet'

Recorded during a pair 1975 of shows at the Cobo Arena in Detroit, the LP took Seger to a massive, nationwide fanbase. Brimming with energy and capturing the band firing on all cylinders, Live Bullet is still regarded as one of the greatest live albums of all time.

On the heels of Live Bullet came Night Moves, a critical and commercial success that sold more than six million copies in the U.S. alone. The album’s title track peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a new mainstream milestone for Seger.

Commercial success continued throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s, with such popular albums as Stranger in Town (1978), Against the Wind (1980) and The Distance (1982). All along, Campbell was a mainstay in the Silver Bullet Band, providing blues-tinged grooves while helping anchor the group’s rhythm section.

READ MORE: How Bob Seger Became an Overnight Star With 'Night Moves'

Seger and the Silver Bullet Band continued touring together for the better part of 45 years. During his 2019 farewell tour, Seger reflected upon their early days.

“I felt like a success because the crowds liked us. We didn’t have the record company interest that we wanted,” the singer recalled to Rock Cellar Magazine. “I can’t tell you how disillusioned I got and how tired I got of not making it, but I never gave up… My bass player, Chris Campbell and I drove many many miles together. He’s one who’s been with me the longest in the Silver Bullet Band.”