Chicago Announces Sprawling US Tour
Chicago has announced more than 60 new U.S. tour dates.
The band is scheduled to appear tonight in Milwaukee, followed by shows across the country that will keep them busy through fall. The tour will conclude in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 11.
You can see a complete list of dates below. Tickets are available on the band's website.
Chicago toured with Brian Wilson last year. They also released Born for This Moment, their first album of original music in close to a decade.
The band includes three original members - singer and keyboardist Robert Lamm, trumpeter Lee Loughnane and trombonist James Pankow - as well as Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, drummer Wally Reyes, Jr., singer Neil Donell, Ramon "Ray" Yslas on percussion, guitarist Tony Obrohta, Loren Gold on keyboards and vocals and Eric Baines on bass and vocals.
Chicago, 2023 US Tour Dates
May 9 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
May 10 - La Crosse, WI @ La Crosse Center
May 12 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
May 13 - Coralville, IA @ Xtream Arena
May 16 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre
May 17 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
May 19 - New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center
May 20 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
May 21 - Moorehead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts - Bluestem Amphitheater
May 23 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
May 25 - Ames, IA @ Stephens Auditorium - Iowa State Center
May 26 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater
May 27 - Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater
June 16 - Evansville, IN @ The Old National Events Plaza
June 17 - Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center
June 18 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
June 20 - Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
June 21 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center
June 23 - Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury
June 24 - Farmingville, NY @ Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill
June 25 - New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey
June 27 - National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
June 29 - Stamford, CT @ The Palace Theatre Stamford
June 30 - Springfield, MA @ MGM Springfield
July 1 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 6 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
July 7 - Traverse City, MI @ National Cherry Festival
July 8 - Bay Harbor, MI @ Great Lakes Center for the Arts
Aug. 10 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts
Aug. 11 - Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Aug. 12 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
Aug. 15 - Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
Aug. 16 - Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center
Aug. 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
Aug. 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
Aug. 20 - Costa Mesa, CA @ The Pacific Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
Aug. 23 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
Aug. 25 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 - Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley
Aug. 29 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
Aug. 30 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
Sept. 1 - Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair Events Center
Sept. 2 - Toppenish, WA @ Legends Casino Event Center
Sept. 3 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
Sept. 14 - Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino - Margaritaville
Sept. 15 - Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino
Sept. 16 - Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Memorial Center
Sept. 19 - San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
Sept. 20 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sept. 22 - Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre
Sept. 23 - Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre
Sept. 25 - Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
Sept. 26 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
Sept. 28 - Durham, NC @ DPAC
Sept. 29 - Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium
Sept. 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Oct. 3 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Peabody Auditorium
Oct. 4 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Oct. 6 - Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
Oct. 7 - Clearwater, FL @ The Sound
Nov. 11 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center