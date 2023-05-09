Chicago Announces Sprawling US Tour

Chicago has announced more than 60 new U.S. tour dates.

The band is scheduled to appear tonight in Milwaukee, followed by shows across the country that will keep them busy through fall. The tour will conclude in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 11.

You can see a complete list of dates below. Tickets are available on the band's website.

Chicago toured with Brian Wilson last year. They also released Born for This Moment, their first album of original music in close to a decade.

The band includes three original members - singer and keyboardist Robert Lamm, trumpeter Lee Loughnane and trombonist James Pankow - as well as Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, drummer Wally Reyes, Jr., singer Neil Donell, Ramon "Ray" Yslas on percussion, guitarist Tony Obrohta, Loren Gold on keyboards and vocals and Eric Baines on bass and vocals.

Chicago, 2023 US Tour Dates

May 9 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

May 10 - La Crosse, WI @ La Crosse Center

May 12 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

May 13 - Coralville, IA @ Xtream Arena

May 16 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre

May 17 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

May 19 - New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center

May 20 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

May 21 - Moorehead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts - Bluestem Amphitheater

May 23 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

May 25 - Ames, IA @ Stephens Auditorium - Iowa State Center

May 26 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater

May 27 - Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

June 16 - Evansville, IN @ The Old National Events Plaza

June 17 - Springfield, IL @ UIS Performing Arts Center

June 18 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

June 20 - Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

June 21 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

June 23 - Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury

June 24 - Farmingville, NY @ Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill

June 25 - New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey

June 27 - National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

June 29 - Stamford, CT @ The Palace Theatre Stamford

June 30 - Springfield, MA @ MGM Springfield

July 1 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 6 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

July 7 - Traverse City, MI @ National Cherry Festival

July 8 - Bay Harbor, MI @ Great Lakes Center for the Arts

Aug. 10 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

Aug. 11 - Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Aug. 12 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

Aug. 15 - Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Aug. 16 - Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center

Aug. 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

Aug. 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Aug. 20 - Costa Mesa, CA @ The Pacific Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

Aug. 23 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

Aug. 25 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 - Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley

Aug. 29 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

Aug. 30 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

Sept. 1 - Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair Events Center

Sept. 2 - Toppenish, WA @ Legends Casino Event Center

Sept. 3 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

Sept. 14 - Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino - Margaritaville

Sept. 15 - Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino

Sept. 16 - Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Memorial Center

Sept. 19 - San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Sept. 20 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sept. 22 - Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre

Sept. 23 - Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre

Sept. 25 - Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept. 26 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

Sept. 28 - Durham, NC @ DPAC

Sept. 29 - Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

Sept. 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Oct. 3 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Peabody Auditorium

Oct. 4 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Oct. 6 - Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Oct. 7 - Clearwater, FL @ The Sound

Nov. 11 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center