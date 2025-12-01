Chicago and Styx will tour together next summer starting in July.

The Windy Cities Tour - All The Hits…Your Kind of Tour is set to launch July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida and will continue through Sept. 6 in Los Angeles. Artist presales will begin Tuesday (Dec. 2) and tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday (Dec. 5). The complete schedule is below.

Both groups have toured regularly over the years, but this is the first extensive run of shows that the two bands, who each formed in the Chicago area, have done together.

“In my early days of live performing I had several mentors who were kind enough to let me join in and play with them despite not being able to read charts,” Styx singer and guitarist Tommy Shaw shared in a press release. “Rod Henley, Ricky Parsons, Bobby and Larry Moore, Eddie Wohlford, Wimpy Jones, Country Boy Eddie and others gave me a shot. And I am thankful for that."

"By the time Chicago released their first album, I had enough experience to begin learning their amazing music on my own," he continued. "Now, the idea of Styx touring with Chicago is a major thrill all on its own. We can’t wait to spend the summer with them!”

“We are excited about the summer tour,” Chicago trumpeter Lee Loughnane added. “Chicago has never toured with Styx before so it's going to be a lot of fun, we're looking forward to it.”

Where Will Chicago and Styx Be Performing?

The summer tour will visit a number of cities including, Tampa, Charlotte, St. Louis, Kansas City and Denver. The trek is scheduled to hit a total of 25 markets, including, yes, a date in the Chicago area at the Allstate Arena in neighboring Rosemont.

What Have Chicago and Styx Been Doing Recently?

As you can imagine, touring was a big part of their respective schedules for this past year. In fact, Chicago is one of the few groups that can boast they've been on the road every year since they first formed in the late '60s. 2025 was no exception and the Midwest-bred horn legends played close to a hundred dates.

Styx also maintained a heavy schedule, releasing a new studio album, Circling From Above in late May. The record arrived at the merch table on the day it was revealed, coinciding with the start of the group's summer tour with former REO Speedwagon vocalist Kevin Cronin and former Eagles guitarist Don Felder. It was their first album since bassist Terry Gowan joined the band in 2024, replacing longtime member Ricky Phillips.

Chicago's current lineup is anchored by Loughnane. Though trombonist James Pankow and vocalist/keyboardist Robert Lamm remain official members, they've started to cut back their road work in recent years.

"The road is not an easy thing, the travel has never gotten easier," Loughnane explained in a 2025 interview. "But we still enjoy playing live for people, and the guys that we put in the band are incredible players. They bring in their expertise and their personality, we play the same arrangements, but they sound a little bit different.”

Chicago and Styx, Summer 2026 Tour Dates

July 13 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

July 15 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 17 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 18 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 20 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 21 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 23 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 25 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 26 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 28 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre

July 30 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 01 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

Aug. 02 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 05 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 06 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 19 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Aug. 20 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Aug. 24 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 - Kansas City, MO @ MORTON Amphitheater

Aug. 28 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Aug. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 01 - Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

Sept. 02 - Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Sept. 04 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sept. 06 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum