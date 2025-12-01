Chicago and Styx Announce 2026 Tour Dates
Chicago and Styx will tour together next summer starting in July.
The Windy Cities Tour - All The Hits…Your Kind of Tour is set to launch July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida and will continue through Sept. 6 in Los Angeles. Artist presales will begin Tuesday (Dec. 2) and tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday (Dec. 5). The complete schedule is below.
Both groups have toured regularly over the years, but this is the first extensive run of shows that the two bands, who each formed in the Chicago area, have done together.
“In my early days of live performing I had several mentors who were kind enough to let me join in and play with them despite not being able to read charts,” Styx singer and guitarist Tommy Shaw shared in a press release. “Rod Henley, Ricky Parsons, Bobby and Larry Moore, Eddie Wohlford, Wimpy Jones, Country Boy Eddie and others gave me a shot. And I am thankful for that."
"By the time Chicago released their first album, I had enough experience to begin learning their amazing music on my own," he continued. "Now, the idea of Styx touring with Chicago is a major thrill all on its own. We can’t wait to spend the summer with them!”
“We are excited about the summer tour,” Chicago trumpeter Lee Loughnane added. “Chicago has never toured with Styx before so it's going to be a lot of fun, we're looking forward to it.”
Where Will Chicago and Styx Be Performing?
The summer tour will visit a number of cities including, Tampa, Charlotte, St. Louis, Kansas City and Denver. The trek is scheduled to hit a total of 25 markets, including, yes, a date in the Chicago area at the Allstate Arena in neighboring Rosemont.
What Have Chicago and Styx Been Doing Recently?
As you can imagine, touring was a big part of their respective schedules for this past year. In fact, Chicago is one of the few groups that can boast they've been on the road every year since they first formed in the late '60s. 2025 was no exception and the Midwest-bred horn legends played close to a hundred dates.
Styx also maintained a heavy schedule, releasing a new studio album, Circling From Above in late May. The record arrived at the merch table on the day it was revealed, coinciding with the start of the group's summer tour with former REO Speedwagon vocalist Kevin Cronin and former Eagles guitarist Don Felder. It was their first album since bassist Terry Gowan joined the band in 2024, replacing longtime member Ricky Phillips.
Chicago's current lineup is anchored by Loughnane. Though trombonist James Pankow and vocalist/keyboardist Robert Lamm remain official members, they've started to cut back their road work in recent years.
"The road is not an easy thing, the travel has never gotten easier," Loughnane explained in a 2025 interview. "But we still enjoy playing live for people, and the guys that we put in the band are incredible players. They bring in their expertise and their personality, we play the same arrangements, but they sound a little bit different.”
Chicago and Styx, Summer 2026 Tour Dates
July 13 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
July 15 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 17 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 18 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 20 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 21 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 23 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
July 25 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
July 26 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 28 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre
July 30 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater
Aug. 01 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
Aug. 02 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 05 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 06 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 19 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Aug. 20 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
Aug. 24 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 - Kansas City, MO @ MORTON Amphitheater
Aug. 28 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Aug. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 01 - Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
Sept. 02 - Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
Sept. 04 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sept. 06 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
