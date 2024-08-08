Watch: Chicago Sports Mascots Honor DMB ‘Poopgate’ Anniversary

Chicago’s sport’s mascots never forget.

It’s been 20 years since Dave Matthews Band’s infamous “Poopgate” incident, when the group’s tour bus dumped 800 pounds of human waste off the side of the Kinzie Street Bridge. A tour boat happened to be passing underneath at the time, resulting in a disgusting brown shower for approximately 100 unlucky tourists.

In a video posted to social media, Benny the Bull (mascot of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls), Staley Da Bear (NFL’s Chicago Bears) and Tommy Hawk (NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks) honored the incident’s anniversary in mocking fashion.

The clip shows the trio of mascots – each dressed in dark suits – approaching the bridge with flowers in hand. Pensive piano plays in the background as the fluffy characters pay their respects. They, appropriately, use toilet paper to wipe away their tears, then sprinkle flower petals into the Chicago river. You can watch the video below.

What Did Dave Matthews Say About Poopgate?

Matthews was not directly involved in the Poopgate incident. The musician and his band were away from the bus at the time and the driver was solely responsible for what happened. Still, Matthews was understandably embarrassed by the incident and all of the news coverage it received.

“I’ll apologize for that as long as I have to,” Matthews told NBC in 2009. “I didn't have my finger on the button ... but it was one of the buses in my employment and so I feel bad about it. It would be funnier if it was anyone else but me. ... I know some people there accept my apology and other people don’t, but I can’t do anything about it now. If Snoop Dogg had done it, it probably would have raised his record sales, but it applies differently to everybody.”

Dave Matthews Band will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October.