Chicago Joined by Steve Vai on Guest-Packed ‘Live at 55′

Chicago is celebrating the anniversary of their double-platinum debut with Live at 55, a guest-packed new movie and album featuring Steve Vai and others. See a complete list of the tracks and guests below; you can also preview "Hard to Say I'm Sorry / Get Away."

"This concert film is a unique approach to any of our previous live performances," Chicago co-founder Lee Loughnane said in a news release. "We very rarely play with guest artists, much less seven of them. It was very interesting to work with each guest and experience their interpretations of our music."

The special concert performance of Chicago Transit Authority took place in front of 10,000 fans over two nights last November at Ovation Hall at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Other concert highlights include unplugged versions of several Chicago favorites.

Set for release on Nov. 22, Live at 55 will be sold in various formats including DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD, 4K UHD, 2CD, 3LP, digital audio and digital video. The Live at 55 film was produced by Barry Summers as part of the Decades Rock Live concert series. Preordering is already underway.

Chicago and Friends, 'Live at 55' Track Listing

"Introduction"

"Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?"

"Beginnings"

"Questions 67 and 68"

"Listen" (with Robert Randolph)

"South California Purples [Short Version]" (with Steve Vai)

"Poem 58" (with Steve Vai)

"I’m a Man" (with Chris Daughtry and Robert Randolph)

"Dialogue Part 1 and 2" (with Robert Randolph)

"(I've Been) Searchin' So Long"

"Mongonucleosis"

"Street Player"

"Make Me Smile" (with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram)

"Colour My World" (with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram)

"Now More Than Ever ['Smile' Reprise]" (with Christone "Kingfish" Ingram)

"Call On Me" (with Robin Thicke)

"Alive Again" (with Judith Hill)

"Wishing You Were Here" (with VoicePlay)

"Happy Man" (with VoicePlay)

"If You Leave Me Now" (with VoicePlay)

"Look Away" (with VoicePlay)

"Old Days"

"Hard Habit to Break" (with Chris Daughtry)

"Just You 'N' Me

"Hard to Say I'm Sorry / Get Away"

"In the Country" (with Robert Randolph)

"Saturday in the Park" (with Robin Thicke)

"Free"

"You're the Inspiration" (with Judith Hill)

"Feelin’ Stronger Every Day" (with Judith Hill)

"25 or 6 to 4" (with all guest artists)