Cheap Trick revealed earlier this week that they're going to take 'an unspecified amount of time off touring' in 2027.

They canceled some scheduled performances, including two concerts in February. Understandably, fans have been quite concerned.

The group has now addressed those concerns with a new statement.

The Current Status of Cheap Trick

Other concerts were similarly canceled or postponed earlier this summer. Shows that were set for June at that time were taken off of the calendar due to "circumstances beyond our control."

Cheap Trick now says that fans shouldn't read anything into the news about the initial 2027 concerts being removed from the schedule.

"Many thanks to everyone who has expressed concern for us," they shared in a statement on social media. "To clear things up, we’ve decided to take some time off after decades of touring because we need a break. Not for health reasons."

'Our First Break in 50 Years'

The good news is that the Rockford legends say that it's business as usual when it comes to their upcoming concerts in November. They'll soldier onward with those gigs as scheduled, "and then take our first break in 50 years."

The band concluded their update by thanking fans for all of their support.

Longtime fans will know that Cheap Trick has always had an "on tour forever" kind of mentality. Even Tom Petersson, who has dealt with his own health challenges in recent years, said he didn't see an imminent end approaching when it comes to their prolific run of recording and playing concerts.

“[W]e’re ready to go,” he told American Songwriter in March. “We’ve got gear, we’ve got a crew, we’ve got songs. … And we’ll just keep going until we drop.”

READ MORE: Cheap Trick Albums Ranked

Cheap Trick, 2026 Tour Dates

Nov. 5 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

Nov. 8 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Nov. 11 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

Nov. 12 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

Nov. 14 - Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre

Nov. 15 - La Vista, NE @ The Astro

Nov. 18 - Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live

Nov. 19 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

Nov. 21 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park Center Stage

Nov. 22 - Detroit, MI @ Sound Board Theater