Speculation has been rife about why Cheap Trick will be taking the "unspecified amount off" from touring that it announced late last month. But the group did nothing to clarify the reasons on Sunday night in Detroit, during its final scheduled show of 2026 -- and with nothing on the calendar after the cancelation of the band's announced 2027 dates.

Instead it was business as usual for the quintet before a sold-out crowd at Sound Board in the MotorCity Casino Hotel -- a characteristically sturdy, tight and often exciting 95-minute show during which Cheap Trick tore through 18 hits and catalog favorites with its usual hard-rocking spirit. If it does prove to be the band's final concert, period -- after a road warrior career of more than 6,000 performances since 1973 -- Cheap Trick is certainly going out swinging.

The same, of course, could be said for its entire All Washed Up Tour, during which the group has proven to be anything but, with set lists that vary, sometimes significantly, night to night and have covered a significant amount of ground, right up to "The Riff That Won't Quit" from 2025's All Washed Up.

What Did Cheap Trick Play During Their Last 2026 Show?

On Sunday Cheap Trick opened with "Dream Police," performing in front of a backdrop sporting the band's logo and four washing machines, one for each core member. Frontman Robin Zander's son Robin Taylor Zander (aka RTZ), meanwhile, fortified the attack on both guitar and vocals, the latter both in unison and harmony with his father. He also took the lead on a killer rendition of Otis Blackwell's "Don't Be Cruel," which Cheap Trick covered on 1988's Lap of Luxury.

The night's focus, of course, was the band's 1977-79 ascent, mixing the big hits ("Surrender," "I Want You to Want Me" -- though not "The Flame") and regular covers (Fats Domino's "Ain't That a Shame" and the Move's "California Man") with deep cuts such as "On Top of the World," "Stiff Competition," "The House is Rockin'" and "I Know What I Want," sung by Tom Petersson after his bass solo. "Heaven Tonight" was given a lengthy, proggy treatment, while "On Top of the World" took on a dynamic breakdown and "Ain't That a Shame" recreated its usual At Budokan extended intro, with Rick Nielsen's slide guitar cutting through the arrangement.

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And though his gait was hobbled and he didn't flick his guitar picks with the velocity of yore, there was nothing wrong with Nielsen's hands as he delivered sharp solos throughout the show, especially on songs such as "Heart on the Line," "California Man," "The House is Rockin'" and "The Riff That Won't Quit."

'Thank You for Everything You've Given Us'

The band members made no concrete reference to the concert being the last one of the tour, and did not address speculation that it may be the last Cheap Trick show ever. Three songs in, Nielsen -- who was noticeably disengaged from Zander all night -- offered his usual salutation of, "Just in case you're not sure we're Cheap Trick." Later, before the main set-closing "Surrender," Zander told the crowd, "it's been many years we've come out and played here...thank you for everything you've given us...We're Cheap Trick." The undercurrent did, however, make the call-and-response of "We're all alright!" feel a bit more resonant.

The show (a homecoming for longtime Cheap Trick sound man Bill Kozy) ended on a farewell note, with a charged "Auf Wiedersehen" ("For you we sing this final song") rocking into the short blast of "Goodnight." The band members gathered for a bow in front of the drum kit, and while Nielsen made a quick exit Zander and Petersson lingered, taking in the ovation from a crowd that was filled with Cheap Trick logo T-shirts and other apparel the band has sported throughout the years.

The future is, as of now, uncertain. In a subsequent social media statement following the initial announcement, the group -- which postponed shows during June without explanation -- offered "many thanks to everyone who has expressed concern for us," adding that, "To clear things up, we've decided to take some time off after decades of touring because we need a break. Not for health reasons." Cheap Trick has turned down inquiries for further explanation and has not offered any indication of when it might return.

Cheap Trick, Nov. 22, 2026, Detroit, Michigan Set List

1. "Dream Police"

2. "Hello There"

3. "Stiff Competition"

4. "Heart on the Line"

5. "Big Eyes"

6. "California Man"

7. "Ain't That a Shame"

8. "On Top of the World"

9. "The House is Rockin'"

10. "The Riff That Won't Quit"

11. "Heaven Tonight"

12. "Don't Be Cruel"

13. "I Know What I Want"

14. "I Want You to Want Me"

15. "Surrender"

16. "Auf Wiedersehen"

17. "Goodnight"