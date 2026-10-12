Cheap Trick has added their first 2027 concert dates to their itinerary.

The new dates follow the band's 2026 All Washed Up Tour, which resumes on Nov. 5 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The upcoming 2027 concerts are three stand-alone dates for February and April.

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The All Washed Up Tour is named after the band's most recent album, which was released in 2025.

Where Are Cheap Trick Playing Shows?

Cheap Trick's three new 2027 dates include a pair of shows in Florida: the first at the 29th Annual Thunder by the Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival in Sarasota on Feb. 19 and at the Seminole Casino Hotel IMK in Immokalee on Feb. 20.

Cheap Trick cheap trick tour 2026

The third concert takes place on April 10 in Valdosta, Georgia, at the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheatre.

All of Cheap Trick's concert dates for the remainder of 2026 and 2027 are below.

More information can be found at the band's website.

Cheap Trick Tour, 2026-27

Nov. 5 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

Nov. 8 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Nov. 11 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

Nov. 12 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

Nov. 14 - Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre

Nov. 15 - La Vista, NE @ The Astro

Nov. 18 - Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live

Nov. 19 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

Nov. 21 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park Center Stage

Nov. 22 - Detroit, MI @ Sound Board Theater

Feb. 19 - Sarasota, FL @ 29th Annual Thunder By The Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival

Feb. 20 - Immokalee, FL @ Seminole Casino Hotel IMK

April 10 - Valdosta, GA @ Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheatre