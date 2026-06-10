Carly Simon was just 20 when she and her sister Lucy released the first of their three albums together as the Simon Sisters in 1964. The folky Meet the Simon Sisters included the duo's only single to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, "Winkin', Blinkin' and Nod," which reached No. 73. It was a sign of things to come.

By the time the '70s started, Lucy had left the group to focus on her marriage, leaving Carly to pursue a solo career. In 1971, she released her self-titled debut, which reached No. 30; its follow-up, Anticipation, released nine months later, reached the same position. A year later, she had her first No. 1 single and album.

"You're So Vain" and its accompanying LP, No Secrets, positioned the singer-songwriter for a busy decade, as traced in the list below of Carly Simon Albums Ranked. Her 1972 marriage to fellow singer-songwriter icon James Taylor made them one of the decade's leading musical power couples.

READ MORE: James Taylor Albums Ranked

As her career stabilized and tastes changed, Simon, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, moved toward other areas of popular music, adding more rock-oriented sounds to her adult pop, testing out some '80s conventions and recording a series of albums based on the Great American Songbook, one of the first pop and rock artists of the era to give her voice to songs from an earlier period.

The list doesn't include Simon's 2002 Christmas album or the soundtrack records she's made as a featured artist over the years, including Working Girl, This Is My Life and two Winnie the Pooh companions, or the 1993 contemporary opera, Romulus Hunt, which she composed. Most of these would place somewhere near the bottom.