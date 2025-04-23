Carlos Santana has called off another concert after collapsing during a Tuesday soundcheck in San Antonio. Manager Michael Vrionis confirmed the cancellation of tonight's show at Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land, Texas, but told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Santana planned to resume his 2025 tour.

Local fire officials said the 77-year-old was hospitalized with "a non-life-threatening condition" before a scheduled Santana concert at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio. Vrionis later announced that Santana had been suffering from dehydration.

"It is with profound disappointment that I have to inform you all that tonight's show in San Antonio has been postponed," Vrionis said in an official statement on Tuesday. "Mr. Santana was at the venue preparing for tonight's show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration. Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action. He is doing well and is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his U.S. Tour."

Santana is "feeling much better" after a short stay in a San Antonio hospital, according to the Mercury News. His next scheduled stop is Friday at Lucas Oil Live at WinStar in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

They're touring behind a new retrospective album titled Sentient, which arrived in March with older material and three previously unreleased songs. Collaborators included Smokey Robinson, the late Miles Davis, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, and Michael Jackson. Santana's most recent album of all new songs dates back to 2021's Blessings and Miracles.

This isn't the first time Santana has suffered a scary bout of dehydration. A July 2022 concert in Detroit was abruptly cut short after he collapsed. Santana postponed several shows before returning to the road. Santana also delayed the start of a new residency in Las Vegas after suffering a fall at home.

