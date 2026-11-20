Carl Palmer has set more than a dozen 2027 dates in the U.K., Canada and the U.S. for the next leg of his lengthy ongoing tour, Welcome Back My Friends: An Evening With Emerson Lake and Palmer.

He's been playing variants on the Welcome Back My Friends concept for more than five years, combining live music with video footage of his late bandmates Greg Lake and Keith Emerson. Palmer has the backing of both estates and is confident the duo "would have loved this – because they were big technology freaks," he told UCR's Gary Graff.

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below, along with a tour poster and our expanded preview of 2027's biggest music festivals and cruises. (Palmer is a featured performer on one of them, the '70s Rock and Romance Cruise.) For more information or Carl Palmer tickets, visit his official website.

How Do Greg Lake and Keith Emerson Rejoin Carl Palmer?

These concerts feature rare footage of Emerson and Lake from 1992 reunion performances in London, their first in England since 1974. This original show was released the following year on Sanctuary as Live at the Royal Albert Hall, but the label subsequently went under – and the concert film is now out of circulation.

"It was a five-camera shoot," Palmer recalled, "and the recording of the music was done individually, so there were all individual tracks of absolutely everything – and it's absolutely fantastic."

Carl Palmer, left, co-founded Emerson Lake and Palmer with Greg Lake and Keith Emerson in 1970. (Norman Quicke, Getty Images) Carl Palmer, left, co-founded Emerson Lake and Palmer with Greg Lake and Keith Emerson in 1970. (Norman Quicke, Getty Images)

The Welcome Back My Friends tours include a sturdy trio that also features Paul Bielatowicz on guitar and vocals, and Simon Fitzpatrick on bass and Chapman stick. "I went with a more guitar-oriented approach because I believe I played with the greatest rock keyboard player ever," Palmer told Music Life Magazine, "and there really isn't anyone that would have matched up with Keith's playing as far as I am concerned."

When Does Carl Palmer's Next Tour Begin?

Palmer lost both of his bandmates from Emerson Lake and Palmer in 2016: Emerson died by suicide on March 11 at the age of 71, then Lake passed on Dec. 7 of pancreatic cancer at 69.

READ MORE: The Very Best Greg Lake Songs

"Seeing them on film, playing their very best and looking great – yeah, sure, it was emotional," Palmer told Graff. "It touched me, that's for sure, but after spending all this time [on the show], I'm kind of through with the emotional bit, if you see what I mean. I'm down to the practicalities of getting it right for those two guys."

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Welcome Back My Friends: An Evening With Emerson Lake and Palmer 2027 Tour Dates

2/7 – Gateshead, England @ Glasshouse

2/8 – Liverpool, England @ Philharmonic

2/9 – London, England @ Palladium

2/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall

2/19 – Midland, MI @ Midland Center for the Arts

2/20 – Kent, OH @ Kent Stage

2/21 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

2/25 – Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre

2/26 – Chesterfield, MO @ Factory

3/11 – Mount Dora, FL @ Mount Dora Music Hall

3/12 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker

3/13 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – '70s Rock and Romance Cruise

4/1 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ L'Olympia

4/2 – Mississauga, Ontario, Canada @ Living Arts Centre

4/3 – London, Ontario, Canada @ London Music Hall

4/9 – Carteret, NJ @ Carteret Performing Arts Center

2027's Biggest Music Festivals and Cruises Here's an expanded preview of 2027's biggest music festivals and cruises, with confirmed dates and lineups. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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