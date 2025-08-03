Cage the Elephant covered Black Sabbath's 'Changes' at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Thursday night, in tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne who died on July 22.

"This past week, we lost, to say a legend would not do it justice, but a beautiful human being," frontman Matt Shultz told the crowd. "When I think about this song, I think about all the little babies in the world.<

"I just became a father myself," he continued, "and Ozzy was a beautiful baby that grew to become a beautiful human being. So, this goes out to all the beautiful babies in the world who will grow up to become beautiful human beings to do beautiful things."

READ MORE: Blizzard of Duets: 24 Times Ozzy Osbourne Sang With Somebody Else

You can watch fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

Other Tributes to Osbourne

Cage the Elephant's performance of "Changes" adds them to a list of artists who acknowledged Osbourne's passing with musical tributes. Several acts, including Alice Cooper and Ghost, dedicated entire concerts to him. Chris Martin of Coldplay also performed a cover of "Changes" at a show in Nashville, Tennessee. Lady Gaga, performing in San Francisco on the day of Osbourne's passing, blasted "Crazy Train" while she and her band took their bows at the end of the show.

Up next for Cage the Elephant is a run of support shows for Oasis, who will launch a North American leg of their reunion tour in Toronto on Aug. 24.