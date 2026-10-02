Buddy Guy, who turned 90 years old this past July, celebrated the milestone birthday with an all-star concert via Blackbird Presents in New York City on Thursday night.

The lineup included John Mayer, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Aloe Blacc, Joe Bonamassa, Gary Clark Jr., Shemekia Copeland, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, Billy F Gibbons, Robert Randolph, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Bobby Rush, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jimmie Vaughan and Ally Venable. Steve Jordan of the Rolling Stones served as the evening's Music Director.

"Tonight we are turning this place into a juke joint!" Jordan proudly announced at the top of the show. He was also the drummer for the house band, which included Ivan Neville, Isaiah Sharkey, Willie Weeks and Kim Wilson. Eric Clapton was originally scheduled to appear, but according Guy, he fell ill on short notice.

READ MORE: Buddy Guy's Classic Rock Collaborations

You'll find a full set list, photos from the show and a video of the concert's opening number, below.

The evening was mainly focused on the music, though some acts took a moment to express their gratitude for Guy.

"I had Buddy Guy posters up on my wall," said Gary Clark Jr. A little later, Bobby Rush, a longtime friend of Guy's, told him: "Thank you for letting me be in your life. Thank you for being a part of my life. Happy birthday to my friend." John Mayer called him "a hero, a friend, a mentor."

The end of the evening saw the entire cast performing "Got My Mojo Working," which was followed by a birthday cake with candles wheeled out on stage and a full-venue rendition of "Happy Birthday."

"This is the biggest birthday I've ever had," Guy said. "I don't want to cry, but you made me feel so good tonight."

Watch Buddy Guy, Derek Trucks and Isaiah Sharkey Open the Concert

Buddy’s Got the Blues: A 90th Birthday Concert Celebration, Oct. 1, 2026, Radio City Music Hall, NYC, Set List:

1. "I'm in the Mood," Buddy Guy, Derek Trucks and Isaiah Sharkey

2. "Juke," The Blues Beat House Band

3. "Early in the Morning," The Blues Beat House Band

4. "Crosscut Saw," Robert Randolph and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

5. "Shake Your Moneymaker," Robert Randolph and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

6. "Let Me Love You Baby," Kenny Wayne Shepard

7. "Steamroller Blues," Kenny Wayne Shepard and Ally Venable

8. "Many of Many Words," Joe Bonamassa

9. "Baby What You Want Me to Do," Joe Bonamassa and Eric Gales

10. "Baby Please Don't Leave Me," Eric Gales and Samantha Fish

11. "Rock Me Baby," Shemekia Copeland and Buddy Guy

12. "I Can't Quit You Baby," Shemekia Copeland and Buddy Guy

13. "Lightning Boogie," Jimmie Vaughan

14. "Texas Flood," Jimmie Vaughan and Billy Gibbons

15. "Boogie Chillen," Billy Gibbons

16. "The Thrill Is Gone," Aloe Blacc

17. "Stormy Monday Blues," Aloe Blacc and Buddy Guy

18. "Born Under a Bad Sign," Doyle Bramhall II

19. "All of Your Love," Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks

20. "Messin' With the Kid," Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks

21. "Chicken Heads," Bobby Rush and Buddy Guy

22. "Ships on the Ocean," Bobby Rush and Buddy Guy

23. "Catfish," Gary Clark Jr.

24. "If Trouble Was Money," Gary Clark Jr.

25. "Snatch Back and Hold It," Gary Clark Jr. and Buddy Guy

26. "Dreams to Remember," John Mayer and Susan Tedeschi

27. "Real Motha For Ya," John Mayer and Buddy Guy

28. "What Kind of Woman Is This," John Mayer and Buddy Guy

29. "Damn Right, I've Got the Blues," Buddy Guy

30. "Hoochie Coochie Man," Buddy Guy

31. "How Blue Can You Get," Buddy Guy

32. "Sweet Home Chicago," Buddy Guy

33. "Got My Mojo Working," All Performers