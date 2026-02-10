Buddy Guy will celebrate his 90th birthday this year, on the road, of course. The blues legend just revealed a heavy slate of 2026 tour dates which will start in July.

It's been a good year for Guy so far. He snagged his latest Grammy win at the beginning of this month for 2025's Ain't Done With the Blues, which is his ninth trophy overall. He also carried forward a favorite tradition with the annual January run at his Buddy Guy's Legends club, playing 16 shows throughout the month.

April will find Guy heading overseas for a couple of headlining shows at Australia. He'll also perform two sets at the Byron Bay Bluesfest as part of the festival's lineup which features the reunited Split Enz, the Black Crowes, Marcus King Band, the Pogues, Earth, Wind & Fire and more.

How Long is Buddy Guy Planning to Continue Touring?

Though he announced a farewell tour in late 2022, with dates that began the following year, Guy says that he's happy he has continued to find his way back to the concert stage.

"I'm going to do this as long as I can, 'cause, you know, this year I'll be 90 years old," he told NPR in January. "When you get that old, you need help to the stage. But as long as my fingers can move a little bit, I still think I'll play as long as I can. And if you can't give people what they pay for, it's time for you to get the hell out of the way."

The blues icon will start this year's summer tour July 15 in Toronto with dates currently scheduled through Sept. 18. The shows will go on sale Friday (Feb. 13) and you can see the complete tour information below. His 90th birthday is July 30.

Buddy Guy, 2026 Tour Dates

July 15 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

July 18 – Buffalo, NY @ Kleinhans Music Hall

July 20 – TBA

July 23 – Mayetta, KS @ Prairie Band Casino & Resort

July 24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

July 25 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

July 26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

July 29 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

July 31 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort

Aug. 01 – Ranson, WV @ Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Aug. 02 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Aug. 04 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

Aug. 05 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Memorial Auditorium

Aug. 07 – Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater

Aug. 08 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey

Aug. 19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Aug. 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

Aug. 22 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Aug. 25 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

Aug. 27 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Aug. 28 – Austin, TX – 3TEN Austin City Limits Live

Aug. 29 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 30 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Sept. 09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Sept. 11 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Sept. 12 – Chandler, AZ @ The Showroom at Gila River Hotels & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass

Sept. 13 – Albuquerque, NM @ Popejoy Hall

Sept. 15 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Sept. 18 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theatre