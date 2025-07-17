Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Are Teasing a New Project

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham are working together again, at least in terms of social media marketing. It seems quite possible they are teasing a long-awaited reissue from their pre-Fleetwood Mac days.

The former bandmates have been publicly feuding since Buckingham was fired from the group in 2018, after being accused by Nicks of mocking her during an awards acceptance speech.

But the duo started following each other again on social media recently, and on Thursday they posted a pair of cryptic, coordinated messages.

Nicks' post reads "And if you go forward...." and Buckingham's says "I'll meet you there." Together that forms the first line of the chorus to the song "Frozen Love," from the duo's pre-Fleetwood Mac album Buckingham Nicks.

The 1973 release barely made a dent on the charts, and was soon deleted from their label's catalog. But Mick Fleetwood heard the record while touring the Sound City recording studio, and soon invited the duo to join Fleetwood Mac.

Their contributions to 1975's Fleetwood Mac helped the group become superstars. Despite the continued popularity of Nicks, Buckingham and Fleetwood Mac, Buckingham Nicks has never been reissued.

In 2013, Buckingham talked to K-Earth 101 about the prospects of a Buckingham Nicks reissue. "Stevie and I have been hanging out a little bit lately, and we've been talking about that. ...Of course, we've been talking about it off and on for a long time, but Stevie seems really into the idea. So yes, I would say yes."

Whether by plan or coincidence, Fleetwood also seems to have the Buckingham Nicks record on his mind. In a recent Instagram post (embedded below) he can be seen listening to "Frozen Love" and raving about the duo. "It's magic then, it's magic now. What a thrill. Amen."

Hear Buckingham Nicks Perform 'Frozen Love'