Listen to Bryan Ferry’s New Song, ‘Star’

Bryan Ferry has released his first original song in more than a decade. "Star," featuring Amelia Barratt, comes from the Roxy Music singer's upcoming five-CD Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023.

A press release notes that "Star" "began as a sketch by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails, developed by Bryan Ferry and Amelia Barratt into an anxious, darkly gleaming slab of pounding post-techno. The song sees Ferry continuing to explore uncharted creative territory, with Barratt and Ferry creating a duet that blurs the lines between art, music and poetry."

You can watch the video for "Star," which was directed by Ferry, below.

Ferry says that "Star" "is a collaboration with the painter and writer Amelia Barratt. A couple of years ago I helped her record an audiobook here in my studio. I was very impressed by her writing, and this is the first song we did together. I’m very excited about this new work - there’s a lot more to come."

"Star" is one of 81 songs that will feature on Retrospective, which comes out on Oct. 25. The five discs cover his entire solo career, spanning 16 solo albums over a 50-year time frame.

What Is on Bryan Ferry's Five-CD 'Retrospective'?

Retrospective is divided into five parts: "The Best of Bryan Ferry," "Compositions," "Interpretations," "The Bryan Ferry Orchestra" and "Rare and Unreleased." It includes tracks such as Ferry's covers of Bob Dylan songs, R&B favorites, instrumental versions of Roxy Music classics and newer material.

You can see the track listing below.

Roxy Music was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. In 2022 they launched a 50th-anniversary tour, which guitarist Phil Manzanera recently said would be the last time the band would perform live together.

Bryan Ferry, 'Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023' Track Listing

Disc One: The Best Of Bryan Ferry

1. A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall

2. These Foolish Things

3. The 'In' Crowd

4. Smoke Gets In Your Eyes

5. Casanova

6. Let's Stick Together

7. Sign of the Times

8. Slave To Love

9. Don't Stop The Dance

10. Windswept

11. Kiss and Tell

12. As Time Goes By

13. Your Painted Smile

14. I Put A Spell On You

15. Which Way To Turn

16. Knockin' On Heaven's Door

17. Make You Feel My Love

18. You Can Dance

19. Love Letters

20. Johnny and Mary

Disc Two: Compositions

1. Can't Let Go

2. Tokyo Joe

3. This Island Earth

4. Love Me Madly Again

5. Limbo

6. When She Walks In The Room

7. Boys and Girls

8. Zamba

9. Chain Reaction

10. Bête Noire

11. I Thought

12. The Only Face

13. Valentine

14. Loop De Li

15. Reason or Rhyme

Disc Three: Interpretations

1. The Price of Love

2. Shame Shame Shame

3. Hold On (I'm Coming)

4. Just One Look

5. Girl of My Best Friend

6. What Goes On

7. That's How Strong My Love Is

8. You Go To My Head

9. Where or When

10. The Way You Look Tonight

11. One Night

12. Simple Twist of Fate

13. Positively 4th Street

14. Song to the Siren

15. Fooled Around and Fell In Love

Disc Four: The Bryan Ferry Orchestra

1. Virginia Plain

2. Do The Strand

3. While My Heart Is Still Beating

4. This Island Earth

5. Bitter-Sweet

6. Dance Away

7. Zamba

8. Reason or Rhyme

9. Avalon

10. Back To Black

11. Limbo

12. Young and Beautiful

13. Love Is The Drug

14. Sign of the Times

15. Chance Meeting

Disc Five: Rare and Unreleased

1. Feel The Need

2. Mother of Pearl (Horoscope Version)

3. Don't Be Cruel

4. I Don't Want To Go On Without You

5. I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know

6. Crazy Love

7. Whatever Gets You Through The Night

8. Bob Dylan's Dream

9. He'll Have To Go

10. A Fool For Love

11. Lowlands Low

12. Is Your Love Strong Enough

13. Sonnet 18

14. She Belongs To Me

15. Oh Lonesome Me

16. Star (with Amelia Barratt)