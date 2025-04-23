Bryan Adams, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce US Tour

Bryan Adams will hit the road this September for a 40-date North American tour that includes 21 US dates with special guests Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

The 2025 Roll With the Punches tour is named after Adams' upcoming studio album. A press release announcing the tour promises that the new record's release plans shall be revealed "imminently." Two songs from Roll With the Punches have already been unveiled - the title track and "Make Up Your Mind." You can hear both below.

The tour will begin with 19 dates in Adams' home country of Canada, with support from the Sheepdogs at all but two shows, which will instead feature Amanda Marshall. Benatar and Giraldo join the fun on the first American date, Oct. 25 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and stay on until the last show on Nov. 26 in Minneapolis.

You can see the complete tour itinerary below. Special pre-sales begin on April 29, with tickets available to the public on May 2 at 10AM local time. For complete details, visit Adams' official site.

Bryan Adams 2025 Tour Dates

Thu Sep 11 – Kamloops, BC – Sandman Centre*

Fri Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

Sat Sep 13 – Victoria, BC – Save On Foods Memorial Centre*

Tue Sep 23 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre*

Wed Sep 24 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place+

Fri Sep 26 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome+

Sat Sep 27 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

Sun Sep 28 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre*

Mon Sep 29 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre*

Thu Oct 2 – St. Catharines, ON – Meridian Centre*

Fri Oct 3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

Sat Oct 4 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre*

Sun Oct 5 – Windsor, ON – Caesars*

Tue Oct 7 – Peterborough, ON – Peterborough Memorial Centre*

Wed Oct 8 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*

Thu Oct 9 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre*

Sat Oct 11 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre*

Sun Oct 12 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre*

Wed Oct 15 – St. John's, NL – Mary Brown’s Centre*

Sat Oct 25 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena^

Sun Oct 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden^

Wed Oct 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

Thu Oct 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^

Sat Nov 1 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena^

Sun Nov 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena^

Mon Nov 3 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena^

Wed Nov 5 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center^

Thu Nov 6 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena^

Fri Nov 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena^

Sun Nov 9 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live^

Mon Nov 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^

Thu Nov 13 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^

Sat Nov 15 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena^

Sun Nov 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena^

Tue Nov 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^

Wed Nov 19 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center^

Fri Nov 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena^

Sat Nov 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center^

Mon Nov 24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^

Wed Nov 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^

*With The Sheepdogs

^With Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

+With Amanda Marshall

Watch Bryan Adams Perform 'Roll With the Punches'

Hear Bryan Adams Perform 'Make Up Your Mind'