Bryan Adams Extends ‘Roll With the Punches’ Tour Dates Into 2027
Bryan Adams recently wrapped up an extensive tour with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, but he's not done yet. In fact, he's got more than 60 shows on tap between now and the end of the year and close to a dozen already booked for 2027.
The Grammy Award-winning songwriter will be back on the road starting Aug. 24 for a string of Canadian dates -- including a number of performances in his native Ontario -- and the run will wrap up Sept. 15 in British Columbia.
He'll then head overseas for dates in Germany that kick off Sept. 30, with additional stops in Netherland and Belgium. He'll be back in the United States in late October to begin his latest residency in Las Vegas.
More international work will follow and Adams currently has concerts booked across the pond and beyond through June 19 in Almaty, Kazakhstan. You can see all of the current dates below and ticket information is available on his official website.
Why Bryan Adams Tours So Frequently
If you talk to him, he'll tell you that it's pretty simple: The phone keeps ringing. “As long as I keep moving forward, I’m happy," he told UCR's Gary Graff recently. “The actual deal is I keep getting offered to do more shows and I have a hard time saying ‘no’ because the wheels are in motion and everybody knows what they’re doing and we have a good time."
There's also often new music that keeps his wheels turning. 2025's Roll With the Punches was joined by the subsequent Tough Town collection this year. The latter initially was offered as a bonus when Punches was first released. It later made its way into wider circulation earlier this year as a Record Store Day release and fans can now hear it via streaming as well.
Does Bryan Adams Have More New Music On the Way?
The good news is that fans can indeed look forward to another album this fall, which he told Graff is "sort of a love letter to Canada." In the meantime, he's got a one-off single called "51st State," that he wrote for an upcoming documentary that lyrically, takes direct aim at Donald Trump.
Although he hasn't been previously known for being overly political with his music, he was more than okay with making an exception here.
“If certain people can say what they want, so can I. It’s just his garbage. You want to think people can see through that stupidity, but I don’t know.” He admitted in the same interview he was a bit unsure how it would go performing the track in the southern U.S. this past summer, but the response he got was surprising.
"It's unbelievable how well it goes over," he said. "I’m singing about my country, so who cares? I think they get it. And if they can’t take a … joke, too bad.”
READ MORE: Bryan Adams Albums Ranked
Watch Bryan Adams' '51st State' Lyric Video
Bryan Adams, 2026/2027 Tour Dates
Aug. 24 — Trois-Rivieres, QC @ Amphitheatre Cogeco
Aug. 25 — Kingston, ON @ Slush Puppie Place
Aug. 26 — Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre
Aug. 28 — Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
Aug. 29 — London, ON @ Canada Life Place
Aug. 31 — Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Community Arena
Sept. 01 — Sault Ste. Marie, ON @ GFL Memorial Gardens
Sept. 02 — Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
Sept. 03 — Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
Sept. 05 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
Sept. 08 — Lethbridge, AB @ VisitLethbridge.com Arena
Sept. 10 — Red Deer, AB @ Westerner Park/Marchant Crane Centrium
Sept. 11 — Dawson Creek, BC @ Ovintiv Events Center
Sept. 13 — Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre
Sept. 15 — Abbotsford, BC @ Rogers Forum
Sept. 30 — Rostock @ Stadthalle
Oct.02 — Berlin @ Uber Arena
Oct. 03 — Cologne @ Lanxess Arena
Oct. 05 — Munich @ Olympiahalle
Oct. 06 — Nuremberg @ PSD Bank Nürnberg ARENA
Oct. 08 — Bremen @ ÖVB-Arena
Oct. 09 — Hamburg @ Barclays Arena
Oct.10 — Leipzig @ QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena
Oct. 12 — Mannheim @ SAP Arena
Oct. 14 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
Oct. 15 — Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome
Oct. 24 — Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Oct. 28 — Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas
Oct. 29 — Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas
Oct. 30 — Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas
Oct. 31 — Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas
Nov. 01 — Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas
Nov. 06 — Murcia @ Palacio De Los Deportes
Nov. 07 — Zaragoza @ Pabellón Príncipe Felipe
Nov. 08 — Valencia @ Roig Arena
Nov. 10 — Madrid @ Movistar Arena
Nov. 13 — Bilbao @ Bizkaia Arena - BEC!
Nov. 14 — Barcelona @ Palau Sant Jordi
Nov. 16 — A Coruña @ Coliseum
Nov. 17 — Porto @ Super Bock Arena
Nov. 18 — Porto @ Super Bock Arena
Nov. 20 — Lisbon @ MEO Arena
Nov. 21 — Lisbon @ MEO Arena
Nov. 25 — Geneva, Switzerland @ Geneva Arena
Nov. 27 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
Nov. 28 — Milan, Italy @ Unipol Dome
Nov. 30 — Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena
Dec. 01 — Nantes, France @ Zenith Metropole
Dec. 03 — Paris, France @ Zenith La Villete
Dec. 04 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
Dec. 07 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
Dec. 08 — Herning, Denmark @ JYSKE Bank Boxen
Dec. 11 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena
Dec. 12 — Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Arena Stožice
Dec. 13 — Prague, Czechia @ O2 Arena
Dec. 15 — Graz, Austria @ Stadthalle
Dec. 16 — Budapest, Hungary @ MVM Dome
Dec. 17 — Cluj, Romania @ BT Arena
Dec. 19 — Athens, Greece @ Telekom Center Athens
Feb. 23 — Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena
Feb. 26 — Sydney, Australia @ Afterpay Arena
Mar. 01 — Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Mar. 04 — Adelaide, Australia @ AEC Arena
Mar. 05 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
Mar. 07 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
Mar. 10 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
Mar. 12 — Christchurch, New Zealand @ Wolfbrook Arena
May 09 — Riga, Latvia @ Xiaomi Arena
May 10 — Kaunas, Lithuania @ Zalgirio Arena
June 15 — Chisinau, Moldova @ UTM Stadium
June 17 — Tbilisi, Georgia @ Rustavi International Motorpark
June 19 — Almaty, Kazakhstan @ Spartak Stadium
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Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso