Hear Bryan Adams Cover His Own Kiss Song ‘Rock and Roll Hell’

Bryan Adams has released a cover of his own "Rock and Roll Hell," one of two songs he cowrote for Kiss before he made it big himself.

The double A-side single will also feature "War Machine." Both songs appeared on Kiss' 1982 album Creatures of the Night. A version of "Rock and Roll Hell" had earlier been recorded by Bachman-Turner Overdrive, but was retooled by Adams, his writing partner Jim Vallance and Gene Simmons.

An accompanying music video – shot on the roof of the Royal Albert Hall in London during Adams' residency in May – can be seen below.

"I was thrilled to work with [Kiss] back then," Adams said in a statement. "I was a broke songwriter – it came at the perfect time. While sitting with the band, Gene played me this fantastic bass riff, which ended up being the backbone of 'War Machine.'"

Bryan Adams' Thoughts on Hell and War

"I was trying to think of a theme that could possibly match the riff and came up with the title, which was actually an homage to a comic book character."

He continued: "'Rock and Roll Hell' was actually Jim's song. ... I suggested that we re-write it with Kiss, as the themes of hell and war were both strangely forefront in my mind at the time.

"It's incredible to think those themes are unfortunately playing out for real in the world today – but I'm very grateful to the Kiss guys for giving me the chance back then."

Adams commences a North American tour on Friday night in Quebec, with dates to follow across Europe and India before concluding in the U.A.E. on Dec. 19.