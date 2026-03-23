Bryan Adams has extended his Roll With the Punches Tour "due to overwhelming fan demand," announcing a second leg of U.S. shows for the summer.

The new run of dates will begin on July 24 in St. Louis and conclude on Aug. 16 in Milwaukee. Adams will be supported by fellow '80s rock icons Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, who also opened the first U.S. leg of this tour last fall.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.

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How Bryan Adams Coaxed Mutt Lange Back Into the Studio for New Album

Adams released his 16th album, Roll With the Punches, last August. The LP reunited the rocker with superstar producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange, who's helmed blockbuster albums by AC/DC and Def Leppard along with Adams' 1991 smash Waking Up the Neighbours.

"I love working with him," Adams told UCR. "I kept sending him ideas; every time I come up with a chorus or a verse or something, or if I have a [basic] track, I'd send it to him and say, 'What do you think of this? Could you sing background vocals on this for me?' It's not tough to get him inspired; he loves music so much. It just ended up being a really cool collaboration."

Bryan Adams, Roll With the Punches 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

July 24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center*

July 25 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena*

July 26 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino & Resort*

July 28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

July 29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center*

July 31 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center*

Aug. 1 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena*

Aug. 4 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

Aug. 5 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center*

Aug. 8 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*

Aug. 9 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena*

Aug. 11 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena*

Aug. 12 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center*

Aug. 14 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center*

Aug. 15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*

Aug. 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum*

*with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

2026 Canada Tour Dates (Previously Announced)

Aug. 24 – Trois-Rivières, QC @ Amphitheatre Cogeco^

Aug. 25 – Kingston, ON @ Slush Puppie Place^

Aug. 26 – Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre^

Aug. 28 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum^

Aug. 29 – London, ON @ Canada Life Place^

Aug. 31 – Sudbury, ON @ Sudbury Arena^

Sept. 1 – Sault Ste. Marie, ON @ GFL Memorial Gardens^

Sept. 3 – Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

Sept. 5 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre^

Sept. 8 – Lethbridge, AB @ VisitLethbridge.com Arena^

Sept. 10 – Red Deer, AB @ Marchant Crane Centrium at Westerner Park^

Sept. 11 – Dawson Creek, BC @ Ovintiv Events Centre^

Sept. 13 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centrev

^with Lights

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