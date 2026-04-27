Bruce Springsteen offered a "prayer of thanks" for Donald Trump at the beginning of his show in Austin on Sunday night.

The legendary rocker – who has been embroiled in a war of words with the President for years – offered a moment of civility by acknowledging the shooting at the White House Correspondent's Dinner, which took place the night before.

In his message, the Boss gave a “prayer of thanks that our President, nor anyone in the administration, nor anyone attending, was injured” (via Consequence).

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“We can disagree,” Springsteen continued. “We can be critical of those in power, and we can peacefully fight for our beliefs, but there is no place in any way, shape, or form for political violence of any kind in our beloved United States.”

Bruce Springsteen’s Feud With Donald Trump

Springsteen and Trump have exchanged many barbs over the years, as the Rock & Rock Hall of Famer has expressed his disapproval of the President’s policies.

Springsteen has called Trump “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous,” while the President has described the Boss as a “dried out prune.” Meanwhile, Springsteen’s current Land of Hope and Dreams Tour has been framed as a “celebration and defense of our American ideals, our democracy, our Constitution” – a thinly veiled rebuke of the Trump administration.

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At his tour kickoff, Springsteen described America’s current political climate as “dark times,” and ripped an assortment of the the administration’s policies. He also chastised Trump for the “dismantling of USAID” and “abandoning NATO.”

"This White House is destroying the American idea and our reputation around the world,” Springsteen said at the time. “To many, we are no longer looked upon as an often imperfect but strong defender of democracy standing for the global good. We are no longer the land of the free and the home of the brave. We are now, to many, America the reckless, unpredictable, predatory rogue nation. That is this administration’s and this president’s legacy. This is happening now.”