Bruce Springsteen: ‘We Ain’t Doing No Farewell Tour Bull—-‘

Plenty of rock artists have announced, embarked on and completed farewell tours in recent years. Bruce Springsteen is not one of them and he has no plans to do so in the future.

"We've been around for 50 fuckin' years, and we ain't quitting!" he said during his concert in Philadelphia on Friday night. "We ain't doing no farewell tour bullshit! Jesus Christ! No farewell tour for the E Street Band! Farewell to what? A thousand people screaming your name? Get the hell out. I ain't going anywhere!"

You can watch a clip of the Boss making the decree below.

Springsteen's Recent Touring

Springsteen's last few years of touring have not exactly gone according to plan. He was forced to postpone a total of 20 concerts in 2023 while he underwent treatment for peptic ulcer disease. Then, a vocal issue caused him to postpone several European shows earlier this year.

"My diaphragm was hurting so badly that when I went to make the effort to sing, it was killing me, you know?" he explained on SiriusXM's E Street Radio (via Deadline). "So, I literally couldn't sing at all, you know, and that lasted for two or three months, along with just a myriad of other painful problems."

He finally resumed touring on June 12 and has been on the road since. His next show is scheduled for Sept. 7 in Washington, D.C.

READ MORE: Which Songs Has Bruce Springsteen Played the Most in Concert?