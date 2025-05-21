Bruce Springsteen Releases ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ Live EP

Bruce Springsteen has rush released a four-song EP from his much-discussed May 14 performance in Manchester, England, as the E Street Band's European tour continues. He announced a new name for the trek on stage that night, the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour, and this new release shares the same title.

"The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock 'n' roll, in dangerous times," Springsteen said before launching into the set. Land of Hope and Dreams includes the title track, "Long Walk Home," "My City of Ruins" and Springsteen's cover of "Chimes of Freedom" by Bob Dylan. Check out "Land of Hope and Dreams" and "Chimes of Freedom" below, and see the cover image and complete track listing.

"Land of Hope and Dreams" was written and recorded prior to Springsteen's 1999 reunion tour with the E Street Band, and premiered on 2001's Live in New York City before the official studio version was included on 2012's Wrecking Ball. "My City of Ruins" actually pre-dates 9/11 but later became the gospel-tinged concluding anthem from 2002's The Rising, an album centered on New York City's survival and renewal following historic terrorist attacks.

Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’

"Long Walk Home" originally appeared on 2007's Magic. Springsteen last played "Chimes of Freedom" on stage in 1988, during his Tunnel of Love Express Tour with the Miami Horns. He released a previous live recording of the track later the same year in support of Amnesty International.

Before kicking off these dates in 2023, Springsteen hadn't appeared with the E Street Band since 2017. Illness postponed some shows. Springsteen has now reworked the setlist with a new focus on more politically charged songs, and on-stage remarks included in this EP sparked a heated controversy. Confirmed 2025 tour dates continue through July in the UK and Europe, with shows in the U.S. presumably to follow.

Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s Cover of ‘Chimes of Freedom’

Bruce Springsteen, 'Land of Hope and Dreams' Track Listing

"Land of Hope and Dreams (Introduction)"

"Land of Hope and Dreams (Live)"

"Long Walk Home (Live)"

"My City of Ruins (Introduction)"

"My City of Ruins (Live)"

"Chimes of Freedom (Live)"

