Watch Bruce Springsteen Open Halloween Show With ‘Ghostbusters’

Who's Bruce Springsteen gonna call when he needs an opening number for his 2024 Halloween show?

That's right... Ghostbusters.

Springsteen opened up his Thursday night concert in Montreal with a loving, unironic take on Ray Parker Jr.'s chart-topping theme song to 1984's second-highest grossing film. In a year that's already been filled with surprises, it's still hard not to be taken aback by watching the 75-year old disputed billionaire enthusiastically shouting "I ain't afraid of no ghosts!"

You can see fan-shot video of the performance below.

Read More: 11 Famous Halloween Rock Concerts

At the time of this writing the show was still ongoing but has seemingly settled into a more typical set list, with "Ghostbusters" followed by "Seeds," which has been played live by Springsteen twelve times this year and more than 200 times overall despite never appearing on a studio album, then "Lonesome Day" and "No Surrender."

Springsteen to Wrap Up Busy 2024 in Canada

Thursday night's show marked the beginning of a Canadian tour that will see Springsteen crossing the Great White North (Beauty, eh? "Coooo-loo-cooo-cooo-coo-coo-coo-coo!") for most of the next month, concluding with a Nov. 22 show in Vancouver. The Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band documentary debuted last week on Disney Plus, and was promoted by yet another TV special, ABC's Backstage and Backstreets, which aired on Oct. 20.

Springsteen also made his choice in the upcoming Presidential election crystal clear, appearing onstage in support of Kamala Harris while labeling Donald Trump an "American tyrant."